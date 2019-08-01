$-0.03 EPS Expected for Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX); Azz (AZZ) Sentiment Is 1.5

Azz Inc (AZZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 84 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 56 reduced and sold equity positions in Azz Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 22.38 million shares, down from 22.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Azz Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 42 Increased: 55 New Position: 29.

Analysts expect Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 400.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Himax Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 200.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.13. About 344,277 shares traded. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 54.64% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.64% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Adj EPS $.016; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 — 7, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF INVESTMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 — 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL CONTINUE AS IT IS AFTER DEAL, AND WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX DECIDES TO EXERCISE OPTIONS TO FULLY BUY EMZA VISUAL; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 – 7, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Himax Sees 2Q Revenue Up 9%-14; 29/03/2018 – Himax Decides To Exercise Options To Fully Acquire Emza Visual Sense

More notable recent Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2019: HIMX,INFY,WORK,MDB – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Himax Technologies, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call for Thursday, August 8th at 8:00 AM EDT – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Himax Technologies a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Himax Technologies, Inc. to Hold Annual General Meeting on August 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tech Stocks To Watch Closely – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies to consumer electronics worldwide. The company has market cap of $538.81 million. The firm operates through Driver IC and Non-Driver Products divisions. It has a 74.52 P/E ratio. It offers display driver integrated circuits and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

AZZ Inc. provides galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Energy and Galvanizing Services. It has a 21.46 P/E ratio. The Energy segment provides specialized services and products designed to support industrial, nuclear, and electrical applications.

More notable recent AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Preview of AZZ’s Earnings – Benzinga” on July 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AZZ Inc (AZZ) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Stocks To Watch For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) to report earnings on October, 8. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 23.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.43 per share. AZZ’s profit will be $13.86 million for 21.97 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by AZZ Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.57% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 127,891 shares traded. AZZ Inc. (AZZ) has declined 12.69% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AZZ News: 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC – BOOKINGS FOR FISCAL 2018 WERE $746.5 MLN, COMPARED TO $858.9 MLN FOR PRIOR YEAR, A DECREASE OF 13.1%; 29/03/2018 – AZZ SAYS WILL RESTATE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IN ITS QTRLY REPORTS ON FORM 10-Q FOR QTRS ENDED MAY 31, 2017 AND AUGUST 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – AZZ WORKING TO FILE STATEMENTS FOR 3Q18, FY2018; 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC AZZ.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $900 MLN TO $960 MLN; 24/04/2018 – AZZ Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 13 Days; 06/04/2018 – AZZ Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.17 Per Share; 30/04/2018 – AZZ: NEEDS ADDED TIME ON RESTATEMENT OF FY17 10-K, 1H18 10-QS; 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC AZZ.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.73; 29/03/2018 – AZZ Sees Filing Amended Reports ‘As Soon As Reasonably Practicable; 29/03/2018 – AZZ to Restate 10-Q for Quarters Ended May 31 and Aug 31, 201