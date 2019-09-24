$0.03 EPS Expected for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO); II-VI (IIVI) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to report $0.03 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. HBIO’s profit would be $1.14 million giving it 28.42 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Harvard Bioscience, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.41. About 100,090 shares traded. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has declined 55.32% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HBIO News: 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 13c; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 23c; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Rev $26.8M; 16/05/2018 – Glacier Peak Capital LLC Exits Position in Harvard Bioscience; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Tightening Expected Ranges for Both Rev and Diluted EPS in 2018 Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Data Sciences International Launches Two Telemetry Implants to Enhance Neuroscience Research; 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Multi Channel Systems Launches Beta Cell Screening System for Diabetes Research, Entering New Seg; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Harvard Bioscience Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBIO)

Among 3 analysts covering II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. II-VI has $5000 highest and $31 lowest target. $40’s average target is 8.20% above currents $36.97 stock price. II-VI had 4 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research maintained II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 14. See II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) latest ratings:

14/08/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Rating: Neutral Old Target: $41.0000 New Target: $39.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: $50.0000 Initiates Coverage On

24/06/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy New Target: $31 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

The stock decreased 5.29% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.97. About 2.76M shares traded or 245.84% up from the average. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 12/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 19/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC llVl.O : DEUTSCHE BANK INITIATES WITH BUY, $56 TARGET PRICE; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 3RD CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION PRICE INCLUDES ACQUISITION OF COADNA’S APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q REV. $295M TO $305M, EST. $299.4M; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA FOR ABOUT $85M IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q Rev $295M-$305M; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Net $30.1M; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q EPS 45c

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $493,496 activity. On Tuesday, May 21 SADASIVAM SHAKER bought $493,496 worth of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) or 14,250 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold II-VI Incorporated shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.44 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miles Cap owns 6,390 shares. Moreover, First Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Ohio-based Winfield Associate has invested 0.18% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 30,934 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nine Masts Capital accumulated 38,260 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advisors has 25,620 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna International Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 61,121 shares. Congress Asset Ma reported 0.05% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 5.31% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 522,079 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 9,530 shares. Hgk Asset holds 11,254 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.07% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.04% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 22,300 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.35 billion. The companyÂ’s II-VI Laser Solutions segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials for use in high-power CO2 lasers, and fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools, as well as offers direct diode lasers for industrial lasers under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brands; compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for optical components, wireless devices, and high-speed communication systems applications; and 6-inch gallium arsenide wafers for use in production of high performance lasers and integrated circuits under the II-VI EpiWorks and II-VI OptoElectronic Devices Division brands. It has a 22.68 P/E ratio. The Company’s II-VI Photonics segment provides crystal materials, optics, microchip lasers, and optoelectronic modules for use in optical communication networks, and other various consumer and commercial applications.

More notable recent II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IIVI-Finisar deal receives Chinese approval – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “II-VI Incorporated and LITE-ON Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement for Volume Manufacturing and Marketing of Semiconductor Lasers for Mass-Market LiDAR – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Finisar Announces First Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “II-VI Incorporated Obtains All Governmental Regulatory Approvals to Complete Acquisition of Finisar Corporation and Sets Expected Closing Date – GlobeNewswire” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “2 Stocks Analysts Are Talking About Today – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $278,739 activity. On Friday, August 9 Eade Katherine A. bought $98,830 worth of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) or 39,915 shares. $24,850 worth of stock was bought by Green James W on Friday, August 16. $104,535 worth of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) was bought by LOY BERTRAND on Wednesday, September 11. On Tuesday, August 20 Loewald Thomas W bought $50,524 worth of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold Harvard Bioscience, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 20.82 million shares or 22.76% less from 26.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Carolina-based Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Tower Research Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Geode Limited Liability has 0% invested in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Kennedy holds 200,000 shares. First Light Asset Management Ltd Llc has 588,148 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Granahan Invest Ma reported 0.09% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). United Kingdom-based Lmr Partners Llp has invested 0% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Millennium Management Lc holds 0% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) or 59,630 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) for 14,026 shares. Charles Schwab Inv reported 0% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 66,620 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 4,028 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) or 1,159 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 139,202 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 2.12M shares.