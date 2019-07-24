$0.03 EPS Expected for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB); PPG Industries Has 0.88 Sentiment

PPG Industries Inc (PPG) investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 240 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 274 sold and reduced stock positions in PPG Industries Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 181.84 million shares, down from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding PPG Industries Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 243 Increased: 162 New Position: 78.

Analysts expect Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 150.00% from last quarter’s $-0.06 EPS. HBB’s profit would be $415,566 giving it 133.00 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $-0.13 EPS previously, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company’s analysts see -123.08% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 44,293 shares traded or 21.40% up from the average. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) has declined 26.39% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.82% the S&P500. Some Historical HBB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBB); 06/03/2018 – Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. and Bartesian Enter Into an Exclusive Multi-Yr Agreement; 07/03/2018 – Hamilton Beach Brands 4Q EPS $1.01; 21/04/2018 – DJ HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HLDG CL B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (); 02/05/2018 – Hamilton Beach Brands 1Q Rev $146.6M; 07/03/2018 – HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS – COMMERCIAL, CONSUMER PRODUCT PIPELINE EXPECTED TO AFFECT REV AND OPERATING PROFIT POSITIVELY IN 2018 AND IN FUTURE PERIODS; 07/03/2018 – Hamilton Beach Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.35; 07/03/2018 – HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING CO – HAMILTON BEACH EXPECTS MODEST GROWTH IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 07/03/2018 – Hamilton Beach Brands 4Q Rev $265.8M; 02/05/2018 – Hamilton Beach Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 3c

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, markets, and distributes consumer, commercial, and specialty small appliances for homes, restaurants, bars, and hotels. The company has market cap of $221.08 million. The firm also operates retail stores for kitchenware. It has a 10.72 P/E ratio. The firm was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Glen Allen, Virginia.

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. The company has market cap of $27.91 billion. It operates in three divisions: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings, and Glass. It has a 23.22 P/E ratio. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor for specialty applications; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Trian Fund Management L.P. holds 7.23% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. for 5.98 million shares. Spf Beheer Bv owns 720,425 shares or 3.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Management Llc has 2.48% invested in the company for 3.70 million shares. The Ohio-based First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. has invested 2.16% in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 581,631 shares.