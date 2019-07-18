$-0.03 EPS Expected for GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT); COOKPAD TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (CPADF) SI Decreased By 75.37%

Analysts expect GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.39 EPS change or 92.86% from last quarter’s $-0.42 EPS. After having $-0.28 EPS previously, GTT Communications, Inc.’s analysts see -89.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $14.07. About 128,994 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 46.98% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – VESSELS WILL BE BUILT ON BEHALF OF A EUROPEAN SHIPOWNER; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – INVESTORS, LED BY ALEPH CAPITAL PARTNERS & CRESTVIEW PARTNERS, TO INVEST $175 MLN IN GTT AT CLOSING OF INTEROUTE ACQUISITION; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REVENUE RISES 12% TO EU64.2M; 05/04/2018 – GTT GETS 2 NEW ORDERS FROM DSME; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR THE DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT’s Negative Outlook Reflects Pro Forma Adjusted Leverage That Is Currently Elevated for the Rating; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS EXPECTED IN 2020; 23/04/2018 – DJ GTT Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTT); 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – HAS RECEIVED AN ORDER FROM THE KOREAN SHIPYARD HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $786.05 million. It offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment, security, and remote access services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services. It currently has negative earnings. The company's IP network consists of approximately 250 points of presence.

Among 3 analysts covering GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GTT Communications had 6 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Monday, June 24. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 1 with “Overweight”.

