$0.03 EPS Expected for Front Yard Residential (RESI); Midwestone Financial Group (MOFG) Has 1.58 Sentiment

Midwestone Financial Group Inc (MOFG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.24, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 41 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 26 trimmed and sold stock positions in Midwestone Financial Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 5.11 million shares, down from 5.43 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Midwestone Financial Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 19 Increased: 31 New Position: 10.

Analysts expect Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) to report $0.03 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. RESI’s profit would be $1.61M giving it 96.42 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, Front Yard Residential Corporation’s analysts see -40.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.57. About 90,335 shares traded. Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) has risen 27.90% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RESI News: 11/04/2018 – FRONT YARD RESIDENTIAL CORP – UNDER TERMS, RETAINED MAXIMUM AGGREGATE BORROWING AMOUNT OF $250 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Front Yard Residential Declares Dividend of 15c; 08/05/2018 – Front Yard Residential 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 20/03/2018 Front Yard Residential Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – FRONT YARD AMENDS, EXTENDS $250M LOAN & SECURITY; 08/05/2018 – Front Yard Residential 1Q Full-Company Core Funds From Ops 5c Per Share; 08/05/2018 – Front Yard Residential 1Q Rental Revenue $39.8 Million; 11/04/2018 – FRONT YARD SAYS UNDER TERMS EXTENDED TERMINATION DATE BY 2 YEARS TO APRIL 5, 2020, WITH ADDITIONAL 1-YR EXTENSION TO APRIL 5, 2021 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – FRONT YARD 1Q REV. $39.8M, EST. $36.5M; 08/05/2018 – FRONT YARD RESIDENTIAL CORP RESI.N – QTRLY FULL-COMPANY CORE FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.05 PER DILUTED SHARE

Altisource Residential Corporation, through its subsidiary, Altisource Residential, L.P., focuses on acquiring, owning, and managing single-family rental properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $622.77 million. It acquires its single-family rental properties primarily through the acquisition of sub-performing and non-performing loan portfolios. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is qualified as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.7. About 22,943 shares traded. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) has declined 4.10% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MOFG News: 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL REPLACE JAMES M. CANTRELL; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 1.4% of MidWestOne Financial; 20/04/2018 DJ MidWestOne Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOFG); 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits MidWestOne Financial; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP – BARRY S. RAY HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CFO OF COMPANY AND MIDWESTONE BANK, BEGINNING JUNE 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY; 04/05/2018 – MidWestOne Names Barry S. Ray As CFO

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services and products to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Florida. The company has market cap of $481.65 million. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits. It has a 11.82 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and industrial loans, agricultural loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Analysts await MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 40.68% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.59 per share. MOFG’s profit will be $13.46M for 8.95 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.68% negative EPS growth.

