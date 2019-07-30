$0.03 EPS Expected for Fluent, Inc. (FLNT); Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Sentiment Is 1.17

Analysts expect Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. FLNT’s profit would be $2.30M giving it 44.75 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Fluent, Inc.’s analysts see 200.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.37. About 141,119 shares traded. Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) has risen 141.24% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 136.81% the S&P500. Some Historical FLNT News: 24/05/2018 – Fluent Named Marketing EDGE’s 2018 Corporate Disruptor; 26/04/2018 Fluent, Inc. Taps Katherine Rae to Lead People Strategy; 08/05/2018 – FLUENT INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.08; 15/05/2018 – Fluent, Inc. Appoints Brian Hogan to Lead Fluent Health; 24/05/2018 – Fluent Named Marketing EDGE’s 2018 Corporate Disruptor

Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 143 funds increased and opened new positions, while 122 decreased and sold holdings in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 40.19 million shares, down from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Monolithic Power Systems Inc in top ten positions decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 100 Increased: 103 New Position: 40.

Fluent, Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing and customer acquisition services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $410.98 million. It develops custom audiences and operates performance marketing campaigns on behalf of advertising partners. It has a 44.02 P/E ratio. The firm offers data acquisition solutions that include Connect, which enables marketers to acquire consumer data and marketing consent across its network of proprietary Websites; and ReConnect that enables marketers offer clients the ability to opt into marketing programs outside of the confines of own Websites.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, industrial, computing and storage, and communications market divisions. The company has market cap of $6.48 billion. It offers direct current to DC converter integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment. It has a 61.48 P/E ratio. The firm also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination applications.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc holds 2.99% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for 622,500 shares. Summit Creek Advisors Llc owns 109,779 shares or 2.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marietta Investment Partners Llc has 2.45% invested in the company for 57,583 shares. The California-based Crosslink Capital Inc has invested 1.97% in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc, a Utah-based fund reported 1.32 million shares.

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MPWR’s profit will be $25.83M for 62.74 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.