$-0.03 EPS Expected for Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK); Usca Ria Has Upped Its Bp Plc (BP) Stake

Usca Ria Llc increased Bp Plc (BP) stake by 9.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Usca Ria Llc acquired 11,264 shares as Bp Plc (BP)’s stock declined 7.75%. The Usca Ria Llc holds 125,213 shares with $5.22 million value, up from 113,949 last quarter. Bp Plc now has $125.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 6.76M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 07/05/2018 – HILONG HOLDING LTD 1623.HK – UNIT ENTERED INTO CONTRACT WITH BP IRAQ N.V. FOR PROVISION AND OPERATION OF TWO ONSHORE WORKOVER UNITS; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 27/03/2018 – Mexico awards all eight blocks in competitive Southeast Basins auction; 04/04/2018 – BP EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN ANNUAL DOMESTIC/EXPORT BALANCE OF SHIPMENTS UNCHANGED UP TO 2020 -OFFICIAL; 09/05/2018 – Aker BP ASA: AKERBP: Ex dividend USD 0.3124 today; 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The TARGET BP OFF-MED Trial; 21/05/2018 – BP HAS 300 CLAIMS LEFT IN RELATION TO MACONDO SPILL: GILVARY; 18/04/2018 – PEMEX CEO TO MEET BP, PREMIER OIL IN UK LEG OF TRIP; 01/05/2018 – BP SEES CASH IMPACT OF WOOLWORTHS PURCHASE IN 1Q 2019; 16/05/2018 – Azerbaijan’s Jan-Apr gas exports from Shah Deniz l fall 6.4 pct yr/yr

Analysts expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) to report $-0.03 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Endeavour Silver Corp.’s analysts see -57.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.43. About 1.92 million shares traded. Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) has declined 20.69% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.69% the S&P500. Some Historical EXK News: 03/05/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER – QTRLY REV $40.3 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 09/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER 1Q MEXCIO MINES SILVER PRODUCTION UP 25%; 27/03/2018 – Endeavour Silver Updates Progress on Terronera Silver-Gold Mine Project in Jalisco, Mexico; 09/03/2018 ENDEAVOUR SILVER FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER 1Q MEXCIO MINES SILVER PRODUCTION UP 13%; 03/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver 1Q EPS 2c; 17/04/2018 – Endeavour Silver Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Endeavour Silver Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 03/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver 1Q Net $2.33M; 14/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver Drilling Intersects High Grade Silver-Gold-Lead-Zinc Mineralization in the San Patricio Vein System on the Par

Among 2 analysts covering BP (NYSE:BP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BP has $5300 highest and $48.6000 lowest target. $50.80’s average target is 37.45% above currents $36.96 stock price. BP had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Jefferies.

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BP: Moving In The Right Direction – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BP’s 6.3% Yield: An Attractive High-Income Options Trade – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BP’s chief of upstream to take over as CEO – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Bullish Case For BP Plc. – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BP to announce CEO retirement – Sky News – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Usca Ria Llc decreased First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSM) stake by 24,620 shares to 69,188 valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) stake by 57,618 shares and now owns 103,662 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) was reduced too.

More notable recent Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why These Gold and Silver Stocks Are All Over the Map Today – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Endeavour Silver, PriceSmart, and Fastly Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has market cap of $329.01 million. The firm also explores for gold deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interest in the Guanacev?? mine in the Durango state; and the Bola??itos and El Cubo mines in the Guanajuato state of Mexico.