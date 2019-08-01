$-0.03 EPS Expected for Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (SAUC); Last Week Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Franklin Electric Co (NASDAQ:FELE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Franklin Electric Co had 2 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Boenning & Scattergood. Robert W. Baird maintained Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Robert W. Baird has “Hold” rating and $52 target. See Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) latest ratings:

20/02/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Hold New Target: $52 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Boenning & Scattergood Rating: Buy New Target: $54 Maintain

Analysts expect Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAUC) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. The stock decreased 5.61% or $0.041 during the last trading session, reaching $0.69. About 134,681 shares traded or 85.56% up from the average. Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAUC) has declined 29.59% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SAUC News: 08/05/2018 – Diversified Restaurant 1Q EPS 1c; 08/03/2018 – Diversified Restaurant 4Q Loss $20.3M; 08/03/2018 Diversified Restaurant 4Q Rev $41.9M; 08/03/2018 – Diversified Restaurant 4Q Loss/Shr 76c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diversified Restaurant Holdings In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAUC); 08/03/2018 – DIVERSIFIED RESTAURANT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.76; 08/05/2018 – Diversified Restaurant 1Q Rev $39.5M

More notable recent Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Franklin Electric (FELE) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: FMC, FELE, NWBI, SBT, PETS, VALU – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Franklin Electric (FELE) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Electric Schedules Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.86. About 133,826 shares traded. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) has declined 0.62% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.62% the S&P500. Some Historical FELE News: 23/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Raises Quarter Dividend to 12c Vs. 10.75c; 01/05/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 41C; 03/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Appoints Paul Chhabra as Vice President, Global Product Supply; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.27-EPS $2.37 From Previous Guidance of EPS $2.16-EPS $2.28; 22/03/2018 – Franklin Electric’s New Larger Little Giant® Aeration System Maximizes the Health of Bigger Bodies of Water; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Raising 2018 Rev Guidance Due to Strong Start to Year in Water and Fueling Systems Segments, Better Than Expected Sequential Growth in Distribution; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric 1Q EPS 45c; 22/03/2018 Franklin Electric’s New Larger Little Giant® Aeration System Maximizes the Health of Bigger Bodies of Water; 23/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Declares Payment of Quarterly Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold Franklin Electric Co., Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 1.06% less from 33.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.05% or 11,500 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,769 shares. Victory Management reported 7,045 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested in 0% or 156,299 shares. 1,156 are held by Fmr Limited Company. Wells Fargo And Co Mn, a California-based fund reported 1.86 million shares. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 0.01% or 603,221 shares. Kbc Nv reported 182,100 shares stake. Amer Cap Mngmt holds 26,600 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 11,266 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Fincl has invested 0.02% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 9,568 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De owns 18,768 shares. Tributary Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 438,795 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Geode Cap Management Llc stated it has 523,431 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Franklin Electric Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.18 billion. It operates in two divisions, Water Systems and Fueling Systems. It has a 23.1 P/E ratio. The Water Systems segment offers motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $22.92 million. It operates Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar franchised restaurants, which primarily offer fresh bone-in chicken wings. It currently has negative earnings. As of June 9, 2017, it operated 64 Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri.