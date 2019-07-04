$-0.03 EPS Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT); Oak Associates LTD Trimmed By $308,620 Its Aaron’s (AAN) Holding

Analysts expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 82.35% from last quarter’s $-0.17 EPS. After having $0.12 EPS previously, DHT Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -125.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 395,217 shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 54.45% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 16/03/2018 DHT Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. announces $485 million refinancing and increase in revolving credit facility; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – DHT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ABN AMRO TO INCREASE COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $57.0 MLN; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. has filed Form 20-F for 2017 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission; 14/05/2018 – BW GROUP LTD REPORTS 34.2 PCT STAKE IN DHT HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Adjusted Rev $46.2 Million; 27/04/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 07/05/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET REVENUE $46.2 MLN VS $70.7 MLN

Oak Associates Ltd decreased Aaron’s Inc. (AAN) stake by 45.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oak Associates Ltd sold 5,935 shares as Aaron’s Inc. (AAN)’s stock rose 7.62%. The Oak Associates Ltd holds 7,155 shares with $376,000 value, down from 13,090 last quarter. Aaron’s Inc. now has $4.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $64.04. About 286,640 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 34.09% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.66% the S&P500. Some Historical AAN News: 20/04/2018 – Aaron’s Scholars Program Provides Financial Support For 20 Morehouse College Students; 03/05/2018 – Aaron’s And Progressive Leasing Modernize New Hampshire Keystone Club; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aaron’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAN); 26/04/2018 – AARON’S INC – REAFFIRMS ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S – EXPECTS ANNUAL COMPARABLE STORE REVENUES FOR AARON’S BUSINESS TO BE AT FAVORABLE END OF PREVIOUS ANNUAL RANGE OF NEGATIVE 4% TO NEGATIVE 1%; 06/03/2018 Aaron’s, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. The company has market cap of $832.12 million. As of March 21, 2017, its fleet consisted of 21 crude oil tankers, including 19 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframax tankers. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 17 investors sold AAN shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 46 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 5.79% less from 68.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 450 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Gabelli Funds Limited Company has 0.06% invested in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) for 192,000 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 400,556 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% stake. James Investment Rech owns 205,202 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Utd Capital Finance Advisers Limited Com accumulated 15,508 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 0.01% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) or 842,892 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0.01% or 431,615 shares in its portfolio. Scopus Asset Management LP has 0.38% invested in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) for 245,000 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Huntington Commercial Bank accumulated 174 shares. Hgk Asset Inc holds 9,847 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 8,231 were reported by Profund Advsrs Ltd Company. Regions Fin invested in 6,779 shares.

Analysts await Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. AAN’s profit will be $59.56 million for 18.19 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Aaron's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.52% negative EPS growth.

Oak Associates Ltd increased Cigna Corporation stake by 19,500 shares to 68,505 valued at $11.02 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) stake by 13,560 shares and now owns 23,030 shares. Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) was raised too.