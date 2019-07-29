$-0.03 EPS Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT); Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Zendesk (ZEN) Holding

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased Zendesk Inc (ZEN) stake by 38.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 87,500 shares as Zendesk Inc (ZEN)’s stock rose 11.85%. The Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp holds 137,500 shares with $11.69 million value, down from 225,000 last quarter. Zendesk Inc now has $10.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.74. About 1.12 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center

Analysts expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 82.35% from last quarter's $-0.17 EPS. After having $0.12 EPS previously, DHT Holdings, Inc.'s analysts see -125.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.91. About 740,395 shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 54.45% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.02% the S&P500.



DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. The company has market cap of $839.22 million. As of March 21, 2017, its fleet consisted of 21 crude oil tankers, including 19 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframax tankers. It currently has negative earnings.



Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased Madison Square Garden Co New stake by 40,000 shares to 77,500 valued at $22.72M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) stake by 76,050 shares and now owns 88,550 shares. Restaurant Brands Intl Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 12.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.