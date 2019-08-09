$-0.03 EPS Expected for Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX); Conmed (CNMD) SI Decreased By 1.31%

Analysts expect Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 21.After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Co-Diagnostics, Inc.’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.28. About 181,152 shares traded. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) has declined 63.11% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CODX News: 16/04/2018 – Co-Diagnostics CEO to Discuss Strategic Direction in a Lytham Partners’ Virtual Presentation and Fireside Chat Event on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 2:00 pm ET; 05/04/2018 – Co-Diagnostics Files Initial Annual Report on Form 10-K and Updates Corporate Developments; 22/03/2018 Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Construction Update at JV Manufacturing Facility in India

Conmed Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) had a decrease of 1.31% in short interest. CNMD’s SI was 1.01 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.31% from 1.03M shares previously. With 243,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Conmed Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD)’s short sellers to cover CNMD’s short positions. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $95.95. About 148,798 shares traded. CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) has risen 19.51% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CNMD News: 25/04/2018 – CONMED 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 25/04/2018 – Conmed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CONMED CORP – POSITIVE IMPACT TO 2018 SALES FROM FOREIGN EXCHANGE IS ANTICIPATED TO BE BETWEEN 100 AND 150 BASIS POINTS; 20/04/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – CONMED SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.15 TO $2.20, EST. $2.14; 24/03/2018 – FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, ZOLL® Connector, REF/Catalog Number 2602Z Indicat; 25/04/2018 - CONMED CORP CNMD.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.15 TO $2.20; 19/03/2018 conmed corporation | surgiquest airseal ifs system | K172516 | 03/16/2018 |; 24/05/2018 - CONMED Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. The company has market cap of $21.12 million. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 2 analysts covering Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Co-Diagnostics has $2 highest and $2 lowest target. $2’s average target is 56.25% above currents $1.28 stock price. Co-Diagnostics had 2 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, makes, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $2.80 billion. The firm offers sports medicine products, such as powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, metal and bio absorbable implants, and related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in large and small bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; and sports biologics and tissues. It has a 99.12 P/E ratio. It also provides electrosurgical generators, hand pieces, smoke management systems, and accessories for surgical needs; and endomechanical instrumentation products that offer various instruments comprising trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in the minimally invasive laparoscopic and gynecological surgery, as well as an uterine manipulator for use in the laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures.

Among 3 analysts covering Conmed (NASDAQ:CNMD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Conmed had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $92 target in Monday, April 15 report. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock of CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19.

