$-0.03 EPS Expected for Civeo (CVEO); NovoCure Limited (NVCR) Covered By 2 Bulls

Analysts expect Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) to report $-0.03 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $-0.09 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Civeo Corporation’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.275. About 152,290 shares traded. Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) has declined 58.44% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CVEO News: 27/04/2018 – Civeo 1Q Rev $101.5M; 30/05/2018 – Civeo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 Civeo Amends Share Purchase Agreement With Noralta Lodge; 02/04/2018 – Civeo Completes Acquisition of Noralta Lodge Ltd; 09/04/2018 – LANCE TORGERSON SAYS AGREED CIVEO TO EXPAND SIZE OF BOARD AT CLOSING OF NORALTA ACQUISITION TO EIGHT, APPOINT LANCE TORGERSON AS A CLASS l DIRECTOR; 27/04/2018 – CIVEO CORP CVEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $490 MLN TO $512 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Civeo 1Q Loss $55.3M; 28/03/2018 – Civeo Shareholders Approve Share Issuance Proposal For Pending Acquisition Of Noralta Lodge; 19/04/2018 – DJ Civeo Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVEO); 27/04/2018 – CIVEO – FOR 2018, CO EXPECTS EBITDA OF $93 MLN TO $100 MLN, INCLUSIVE OF OPERATIONS ACQUIRED IN NORALTA AND LOUISIANA ACQUISITIONS

Among 3 analysts covering NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NovoCure has $9100 highest and $7500 lowest target. $81.67’s average target is 10.45% above currents $73.94 stock price. NovoCure had 9 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 26 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 26 by JP Morgan. See NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) latest ratings:

27/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

29/07/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/07/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy Old Target: $63.0000 New Target: $91.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $61.0000 New Target: $79.0000 Downgrade

26/07/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

28/06/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Outperform New Target: $75.0000 Initiates Coverage On

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $216.15 million. The firm develops lodges and villages, open camps, and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers catering and food, housekeeping, recreation facility, laundry and facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications, and personnel logistics services, as well as camp management services, including fresh water and sewage hauling services.

More notable recent Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Civeo Corporation Announces Amendment and Extension to Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Civeo Corporation’s (NYSE:CVEO) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Civeo Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CVEO – GlobeNewswire” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Civeo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

NovoCure Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has market cap of $7.26 billion. The firm markets its proprietary therapy, TTFields delivery system under the Optune name for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma brain cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in conducting clinical trials for the use of TTFields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and mesothelioma.