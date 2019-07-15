$0.03 EPS Expected for Champions Oncology, Inc. (CSBR); Kensico Capital Management Has Cut Its Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Position

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) stake by 25.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 1.37M shares as Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO)’s stock rose 28.26%. The Kensico Capital Management Corp holds 3.95M shares with $112.33M value, down from 5.33M last quarter. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc now has $7.89B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.48. About 1.46M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Analysts expect Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) to report $0.03 EPS on July, 25. CSBR's profit would be $348,460 giving it 66.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.96. Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) has risen 100.00% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. The company has market cap of $92.46 million. The Company’s Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. It currently has negative earnings. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services.

Among 3 analysts covering Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zayo Group Holdings had 6 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, February 11. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34M for 55.80 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

