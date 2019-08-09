$0.03 EPS Expected for Carmanah Technologies (CMH); COCA COLA FEMSA S.A.B. DE C.V. ORDINARY (COCSF) Sellers Increased By 3.39% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Carmanah Technologies Corporation (TSE:CMH) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 400.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. T_CMH’s profit would be $548,338 giving it 60.83 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, Carmanah Technologies Corporation’s analysts see -175.00% EPS growth. It closed at $7.3 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

COCA COLA FEMSA S.A.B. DE C.V. ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:COCSF) had an increase of 3.39% in short interest. COCSF’s SI was 3.93M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.39% from 3.81 million shares previously. The stock decreased 3.64% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 1,184 shares traded or 175.99% up from the average. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Carmanah Technologies Corporation designs, develops, and distributes products focused on energy optimized light emitting diode solutions for infrastructure worldwide. The company has market cap of $133.43 million. It operates in two divisions, Signals and Illumination. It has a 3.24 P/E ratio. The Signals segment provides solar LED flashing beacons, including pedestrian crosswalk signals, school zone flashers, and 24-hr roadway beacons for various roadway applications; a range of marine lighting solutions to coast guards, marine authorities, navies, and ports; and LED aviation lighting solutions, such as approach lightings, apron lightings, and solar and hybrid power systems.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company has market cap of $12.25 billion. The firm offers a portfolio of products, including sparkling beverages, still beverages, juices, sports, and energy drinks, as well as teas, waters, isotonics, and dairy products. It currently has negative earnings. It provides a portfolio of approximately 154 brands directly, as well as through retail outlets and restaurants to clients in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, and Argentina.