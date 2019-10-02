$0.03 EPS Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (CARG); CLOUD PEAK ENERGY (CLDPQ) Shorts Down By 72.18%

Analysts expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to report $0.03 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.04 EPS. CARG’s profit would be $3.35 million giving it 257.67 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, CarGurus, Inc.’s analysts see -25.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $30.92. About 861,492 shares traded. CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) has declined 9.30% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CARG News: 18/05/2018 – CARGURUS & AMVOQ IN DEAL FOR INVENTORY FOR USED CAR DEALERS; 26/03/2018 – CarGurus, Inc. Appoints Greg Schwartz to its Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Cargurus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – CarGurus Launches High-Efficiency Search Engine Marketing Product for Dealerships; 03/05/2018 – CarGurus Sees 2Q Rev $103M-$104M; 03/05/2018 – CarGurus 1Q EPS 3c; 20/04/2018 – DJ CarGurus Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARG); 03/05/2018 – CARGURUS INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $0.19 TO $0.21; 23/05/2018 – CarGurus Survey Finds Most Car Owners Are Not Ready for Self-Driving Cars; 03/05/2018 – CarGurus Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c

CLOUD PEAK ENERGY INC (OTCMKTS:CLDPQ) had a decrease of 72.18% in short interest. CLDPQ’s SI was 558,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 72.18% from 2.01 million shares previously. With 1.29 million avg volume, 0 days are for CLOUD PEAK ENERGY INC (OTCMKTS:CLDPQ)’s short sellers to cover CLDPQ’s short positions. The stock increased 8.57% or $0.0015 during the last trading session, reaching $0.019. About 215,438 shares traded. Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLDPQ) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cloud Peak Energy Inc. produces coal in the Powder River Basin. The company has market cap of $1.45 million. The firm operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It owns and operates three surface coal mines, including the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana, which produce subbituminous thermal coal with low sulfur content.

More notable recent Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLDPQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cloud Peak Energy Heads To Bankruptcy – Seeking Alpha” on March 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cloud Peak Energy: Game Over? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “There Might Be A Way To Make A Profit From A Cloud Peak Bankruptcy – Seeking Alpha” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLDPQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cloud Peak: Debt Downgrades, Capitulation On Asset Sale? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cloud Peak Energy: Still Putting Coal In Investors’ Stockings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 30, 2018.

More notable recent CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Evaluating CarGurus, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CARG) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) And Wondering If The 33% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CarGurus Launches New â€œMy Car, My Dealâ€ Brand Advertising Campaign – GlobeNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Needham & Company Starts CarGurus Inc. (CARG) at Hold – StreetInsider.com” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.45 billion. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. It has a 79.28 P/E ratio. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.