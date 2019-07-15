$-0.03 EPS Expected for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS); Spectrasite (SSI) Sentiment Is 0.33

Spectrasite Inc (SSI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.39, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 6 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 18 sold and reduced their stakes in Spectrasite Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 8.49 million shares, down from 9.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Spectrasite Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 13 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.46 EPS change or 106.98% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. After having $0.18 EPS previously, Axcelis Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see -116.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 101,706 shares traded. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) has declined 23.09% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACLS News: 09/03/2018 SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions and Axcelis Technologies Announce Distribution and Support Agreement; 02/05/2018 – Axcelis Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 34c-EPS 36c; 09/03/2018 – Axcelis Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 110% to 8 Days; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Investors (ACLS); 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 20/04/2018 – DJ Axcelis Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACLS); 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 22/05/2018 – AXCELIS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANNOUNCES MULTIPLE ORDERS FOR ‘PURION M’ IMPLANTER FROM US AND EUROPE; 14/05/2018 – Axcelis Technologies Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 22/05/2018 – Axcelis Announces Multiple Orders For ‘Purion M’ lmplanter From Leading Power Device Manufacturers

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, makes, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $497.26 million. The firm offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It has a 13.49 P/E ratio. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems, as well as services and supports its dry strip installed base.

Among 3 analysts covering Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Axcelis Technologies had 5 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Craig Hallum on Friday, February 8. The stock of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, January 28. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 8 by Benchmark.

More notable recent Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Euro stuck against dollar; Aussie gets Chinese boost – Nasdaq" on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) – Yahoo Finance" published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Euro inches higher but expectations for dovish ECB cap gains – Nasdaq" on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "When Should You Buy Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $22.17 million. The Company’s merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced brand name and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website and send program.

The stock increased 1.93% or $0.0139 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7339. About 37,976 shares traded. Stage Stores, Inc. (SSI) has declined 60.45% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.88% the S&P500. Some Historical SSI News: 08/03/2018 – Stage Stores Sees FY18 Tax Rate of 0%, Which Will Negatively Affect FY18 EPS by 36c-52c Within Comparable Sales and EBIT Guidance Ranges; 08/03/2018 Stage Stores 4Q Net $5.64M; 08/03/2018 – Stage Stores Sees FY18 Comparable Sales of Flat to Increase of 2.0; 24/05/2018 – STAGE STORES INC SSI.N – COMPANY NOW PLANS FOLLOWING FOR FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $35 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Stage Stores Now Sees Closing Additional 30-35 Department Stores in FY18 Vs Closing 25-30; 24/05/2018 – STAGE STORES 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.14; 24/05/2018 – STAGE STORES INC SSI.N – FOR FY 2018, THE COMPANY REAFFIRMED GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – Stage Stores Sees FY18 Loss/Shr $1.35-Loss 95c; 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, SEES LOSS PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $1.35 AND $0.95; 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER POSITIVE COMPARABLE SALES AND EPS IMPROVEMENT