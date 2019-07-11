$0.03 EPS Expected for Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARREF); Horizon Investments Upped By $564,128 Its Pepsico Com (PEP) Holding

Horizon Investments Llc increased Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) stake by 13.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horizon Investments Llc acquired 4,624 shares as Pepsico Inc Com (PEP)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Horizon Investments Llc holds 39,649 shares with $4.86 million value, up from 35,025 last quarter. Pepsico Inc Com now has $187.51B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 1.69 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS

Analysts expect Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) to report $0.03 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. ARREF’s profit would be $5.33 million giving it 4.32 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Amerigo Resources Ltd.’s analysts see -400.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.012 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5186. About 29,900 shares traded. Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central S.A., produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates in Chile. The company has market cap of $92.14 million. The firm was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. It has a 12.65 P/E ratio.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, February 19. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 18 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 19 to “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 0.5% or 307,948 shares. Creative Planning reported 802,126 shares. Louisiana-based Waters Parkerson Limited has invested 2.14% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ballentine Partners Limited Company has 0.15% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Payden & Rygel has 236,100 shares for 2.11% of their portfolio. Jefferies Gp Llc reported 232 shares. 2.02M were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Shine Inv Advisory Service invested 0.1% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Confluence Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.5% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Llc holds 5,000 shares. The Arizona-based Windsor Capital has invested 0.12% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 8,476 are owned by Pitcairn. Jag Management Ltd Liability stated it has 16,301 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. United Fire Grp Inc accumulated 23,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 2.68M shares for 0.63% of their portfolio.