$0.03 EPS Expected for AK Steel Holding (AKS); Deutsche Bank Ag Raised Insperity (NSP) Position

Deutsche Bank Ag increased Insperity Inc (NSP) stake by 24.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deutsche Bank Ag acquired 63,173 shares as Insperity Inc (NSP)’s stock declined 7.12%. The Deutsche Bank Ag holds 323,679 shares with $40.02M value, up from 260,506 last quarter. Insperity Inc now has $5.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.83. About 288,799 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 30.67% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insperity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSP); 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Rev $1B; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 63c; 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Net $49.4M; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q EPS $1.18

Analysts expect AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) to report $0.03 EPS on July, 29 after the close.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 86.36% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. AKS’s profit would be $9.49M giving it 19.00 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, AK Steel Holding Corporation’s analysts see -86.96% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.28. About 9.73M shares traded or 24.99% up from the average. AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) has declined 47.05% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AKS News: 13/03/2018 – AK STEEL HOLDING CORP – NEW AGREEMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE UNTIL MARCH 15, 2020; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel Sees 2Q Flat-Rolled Shipments Up 5%-7% vs 1Q; 03/05/2018 – AK Steel Research and Innovation Employees Receive Prestigious Award for Work on Third Generation Advanced High Strength Steel; 11/04/2018 – AK Steel Women in Manufacturing Honored for Leadership by the Manufacturing Institute; 10/05/2018 – AK Steel Research and Innovation Team Receives Award from Auto/Steel Partnership For Contribution to Research on Innovative Lightweight Steel Solutions; 23/04/2018 – DJ AK Steel Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKS); 01/05/2018 – AK STEEL URGES OTHER INDUSTRIES TO WAKE UP TO UNFAIR TRADE RISK; 12/04/2018 – AK Steel Chief Executive Officer Roger Newport Testifies in Support of the Administration’s Actions on Section 232; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $118.7M; 30/05/2018 – AK Steel Launches TRAN-COR® X – New Grain Oriented Electrical Steel for Power Transformers

United Automobile Association has 0% invested in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). State Bank Of America De has invested 0% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Legal & General Grp Inc Public Lc reported 929,671 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) for 179,422 shares. Fmr Lc holds 623,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% or 3.09M shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS).

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels and tubular products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $721.26 million. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; specialty stainless and electrical steels in sheet and strip forms; and carbon and stainless steel that is finished into welded steel tubing. It has a 4.71 P/E ratio. The firm also buys and sells steel and steel products, and other materials; and produces metallurgical coal from reserves in Pennsylvania.

Among 4 analysts covering AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. AK Steel Holding had 5 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, January 28. Longbow downgraded the shares of AKS in report on Wednesday, January 30 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, January 29 by Macquarie Research. Goldman Sachs maintained AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) on Tuesday, June 4 with “Buy” rating.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $12.87 million activity. 7,998 shares valued at $1.02M were sold by MINCKS JAY E on Tuesday, February 12. $529,354 worth of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) shares were sold by RAWSON RICHARD G. $336,327 worth of stock was sold by SHARP DOUGLAS S on Tuesday, February 12. SARVADI PAUL J sold $3.76 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares. On Monday, February 11 ALLISON JAMES D sold $250,000 worth of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 202,200 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And Com owns 205,575 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 133,083 shares. Mitchell Cap Mgmt holds 2.63% or 60,290 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Principal Fincl invested in 167,278 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 76,027 shares. Sei Investments owns 150,926 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.