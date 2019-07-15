$0.03 EPS Expected for ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN); Total System Services (TSS) Sentiment Is 0.89

Total System Services Inc (TSS) investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 206 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 232 sold and decreased positions in Total System Services Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 131.60 million shares, down from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Total System Services Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 7 to 7 for the same number . Sold All: 40 Reduced: 192 Increased: 116 New Position: 90.

Analysts expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to report $0.03 EPS on July, 16.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 123.08% from last quarter’s $-0.13 EPS. ADTN’s profit would be $1.43 million giving it 131.00 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, ADTRAN, Inc.’s analysts see -57.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.72. About 276,260 shares traded. ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has risen 11.39% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 08/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Conference May 31; 16/04/2018 – ADTRAN Launches Cloud-Managed Residential Wi-Fi Solution Powered by Enterprise-Class Technology; 20/03/2018 – ADTRAN INC ADTN.O – INCREASES MARKET LEADERSHIP IN NORTH AMERICAN MSO BUSINESS BY ENTERING BROAD BASED AGREEMENT WITH SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES; 30/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Adtran May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 15 Mos; 14/05/2018 – Telecom Paper: Bezeq Israel upgrades fixed network to 250 Mbps using Vplus from Nokia, Adtran; 17/04/2018 – ADTRAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 29C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING ADTRAN, Inc. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 17, 2018

Total System Services, Inc. provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $23.38 billion. It operates through four divisions: North America Services, International Services, Merchant Services, and NetSpend. It has a 40.42 P/E ratio. The firm offers account processing and output services, including processing the card application, initiating service for the cardholder, processing card transaction for the issuing retailer or financial institution, and accumulating the accountÂ’s transactions.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.05 per share. TSS’s profit will be $201.74M for 28.97 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.87% negative EPS growth.

Synovus Financial Corp holds 19.15% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. for 12.42 million shares. Augustine Asset Management Inc owns 48,963 shares or 3.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc has 2.75% invested in the company for 172,133 shares. The Virginia-based Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. has invested 2.68% in the stock. Bluemar Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 74,965 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ADTRAN, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 0.54% more from 42.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Cap Mgmt reported 0.31% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt reported 26,535 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fil Ltd holds 0.03% or 1.48 million shares. Vanguard Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Pinebridge Invests L P accumulated 58,638 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) for 32,436 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd holds 0% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) or 15,344 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 7.20M shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Raymond James & Associates reported 15,707 shares stake. Element Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 21,720 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hbk Invests L P holds 18,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Fmr Lc holds 136,226 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager L P reported 39,606 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $751.56 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It currently has negative earnings. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including fiber to the premises and fiber to the node multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; fiber access network elements; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.