$0.03 EPS Expected for Accuray (ARAY); South Jersey Industries (SJI) SI Increased By 5%

South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) had an increase of 5% in short interest. SJI’s SI was 6.45 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5% from 6.15 million shares previously. With 554,700 avg volume, 12 days are for South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)’s short sellers to cover SJI’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $31.57. About 102,657 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $1.26, EST. 93C; 10/04/2018 SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 14/05/2018 – REG-South Jersey Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q Economic EPS $1.26; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 20/04/2018 – DJ South Jersey Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJI); 18/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES OFFERINGS PRICES AT $29.50/SHR; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS; 27/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES – ON APRIL 25, CO ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR ISSUANCE BY CO OF $250 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH

Analysts expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 15 after the close.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 400.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. ARAY’s profit would be $2.82 million giving it 29.58 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Accuray Incorporated’s analysts see -400.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.55. About 62,468 shares traded. Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) has risen 10.40% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ARAY News: 24/04/2018 – South Florida Radiation Oncology Treats First Cancer Patients Using Its New CyberKnife® M6™ System; 30/04/2018 – Accuray 3Q Rev $99.8M; 09/05/2018 – Mercy Advances Cancer Care in Missouri with Multi-System, Multi-Hospital Agreement for Accuray Radiation Therapy Systems; 30/04/2018 – Accuray 3Q Loss/Shr 10c; 30/05/2018 – New Studies Show the Accuray TomoTherapy® System Provides Greater Precision, Excellent Clinical Outcomes in Patients Undergoin; 21/04/2018 – DJ Accuray Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARAY); 30/05/2018 – NEW STUDIES SHOW THE ACCURAY TOMOTHERAPY® SYSTEM PROVIDES GREATER PRECISION, EXCELLENT CLINICAL OUTCOMES IN PATIENTS UNDERGOING TOTAL BODY IRRADIATION; 28/03/2018 – Apollo Hospitals in India to Acquire Two Accuray Radixact® Systems; 15/05/2018 – Accuray Unveils New Company Website Reflecting Industry-Leading Patient-First Cancer Treatment Innovation and Care; 30/05/2018 – New Studies Show the Accuray TomoTherapy® System Provides Greater Precision, Excellent Clinical Outcomes in Patients Undergoing Total Body lrradiation

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold Accuray Incorporated shares while 30 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 67.32 million shares or 0.88% more from 66.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsrs L P reported 62,406 shares stake. Hrt, New York-based fund reported 74,265 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Co owns 20,077 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 196,525 shares in its portfolio. American Century Companies Inc holds 20,052 shares. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp has 0% invested in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) for 612,733 shares. Washington-based Archon Capital Limited Liability has invested 4.16% in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc invested in 0.08% or 1.19M shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY). Bailard reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY). Walleye Trading has 0% invested in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) for 18,289 shares. 626,501 were reported by Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com. 76,166 are held by Invesco Limited. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 12,273 shares in its portfolio.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company has market cap of $334.01 million. The firm offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. It currently has negative earnings. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally.

More notable recent Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Investing In Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: WDAY, CYTK, ARAY – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CURE Pharmaceutical Expands Board with Two Women Directors – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volatility 101: Should Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Have Dropped 47%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Data Demonstrating Benefits of Accuray Software Solutions Presented at the Annual Meeting of the American Association of Physicists in Medicine – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

South Jersey Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related services and products. The company has market cap of $2.92 billion. The firm engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It currently has negative earnings. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial clients on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Among 3 analysts covering South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. South Jersey Industries had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, August 5 report. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold South Jersey Industries, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 74.50 million shares or 4.64% more from 71.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 119,008 shares. Lifeplan Grp Incorporated Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 25,987 shares. California Employees Retirement stated it has 129,844 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc reported 0.73% stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). United Service Automobile Association invested in 14,200 shares. Captrust Finance Advsr holds 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) or 4,253 shares. Connable Office Inc has invested 0.05% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Asset Mgmt One stated it has 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). The Maryland-based Court Place has invested 0.09% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Duncker Streett And has 1,020 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Ftb Advsr, a Tennessee-based fund reported 200 shares.