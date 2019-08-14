$-0.02 EPS Expected for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM); Avalon Globocare (AVCO) Shorts Up By 11.09%

Analysts expect Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) to report $-0.02 EPS on September, 5. The stock increased 3.57% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $95.45. About 1.17 million shares traded. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) had an increase of 11.09% in short interest. AVCO’s SI was 159,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.09% from 143,400 shares previously. With 174,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO)’s short sellers to cover AVCO’s short positions. The SI to Avalon Globocare Corp’s float is 0.7%. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.97. About 30,477 shares traded. Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) has declined 24.00% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.00% the S&P500.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. The company has market cap of $149.04 million. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell immunotherapy, and exosome technology, as well as rehabilitation medicine. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops proprietary diagnostic and therapeutic products leveraging exosome technology; and markets and distributes proprietary exosome isolation systems and related products to hospitals, as well as provides development services for hospitals.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $26.01 billion. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. It has a 7954.17 P/E ratio. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Among 2 analysts covering Zoom Video Communication (NASDAQ:ZM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Zoom Video Communication has $7500 highest and $45 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is -44.82% below currents $95.45 stock price. Zoom Video Communication had 8 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.