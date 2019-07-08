$0.02 EPS Expected for Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI); Rli (RLI)’s Sentiment Is 1.26

Rli Corp (RLI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.26, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 83 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 66 sold and reduced their stock positions in Rli Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 38.67 million shares, down from 39.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Rli Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 54 Increased: 63 New Position: 20.

Analysts expect Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) to report $0.02 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 71.43% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. T_YRI’s profit would be $18.95M giving it 41.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Yamana Gold Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.29. About 639,959 shares traded. Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $654,240 activity.

Analysts await RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.6 per share. RLI’s profit will be $28.07 million for 34.85 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by RLI Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.27% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $87.83. About 10,604 shares traded. RLI Corp. (RLI) has risen 29.18% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 21C, EST. 22C; 08/05/2018 – RLI CHANGED STATE OF INCORPORATION TO DELWARE FROM ILLINOIS; 10/05/2018 – RLI Names Bob S. Handzel as Vice Pres, Chief Claim Officer; 09/05/2018 – RLI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 03/05/2018 – RLI Increases Regular Dividend For 43rd Consecutive Year; 28/03/2018 – RLI sees strategic gain from InsurTech fund investment; 22/04/2018 – DJ RLI Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLI); 18/04/2018 – RLI CORP QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $185.9 MLN VS $196.9 MLN; 30/05/2018 – RLI CORP – ON MAY 24 CO REPLACED ITS EXPIRING CREDITLINE WITH AN UNSECURED TWO -YEAR, $50 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – RLI Corp Raises Dividend to 22c

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. holds 1.94% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. for 853,337 shares. Markel Corp owns 1.20 million shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snyder Capital Management L P has 1.32% invested in the company for 390,643 shares. The Massachusetts-based Mad River Investors has invested 0.99% in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.73 million shares.

More notable recent RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: RLI Corp. – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On RLI Corp. (RLI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is RLI Corp. (RLI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

RLI Corp., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.91 billion. The Company’s Casualty segment provides commercial and personal umbrella coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile. It has a 33.54 P/E ratio. This segment also offers coverages in the area of onshore energy related businesses, as well as environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance products, and other types of commercial automobile risks, as well as related insurance coverages, such as general liability, excess liability, and motor truck cargo.

More notable recent Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Mining.com with their article: “Lundin Mining grabs Brazilian mine from Yamana in $1B deal – MINING.com” published on April 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How To Buy Gold For $3 An Ounce – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Yamana Gold sells Gualcamayo to Mineros in $85 million deal – MINING.com” published on October 26, 2018 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Strike at Yamana Gold mine in Chile enters ninth day, shares fall – MINING.com” with publication date: January 11, 2017.