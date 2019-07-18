$-0.02 EPS Expected for Wealth Minerals Ltd. (WML); Suvretta Capital Management Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake By $89.57 Million

Analysts expect Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML) to report $-0.02 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. The stock decreased 7.59% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $0.365. About 18,400 shares traded. Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 6289.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Suvretta Capital Management Llc acquired 50,319 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Suvretta Capital Management Llc holds 51,119 shares with $91.03M value, up from 800 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $980.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $17.87 during the last trading session, reaching $1992.03. About 2.56M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut, from Paramount Television, Skydance Television and Platinum Dunes; 16/05/2018 – Amazon loses another key executive as it becomes a top target for poaching tech talent; 20/04/2018 – Royal Mail CEO Wants Gig Economy Rethink as Amazon Encroaches; 17/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon, Azul in talks for shipping in Brazil, Reuters repo; 15/05/2018 – Meet the family worth more than Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett or Bill Gates; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon warehouse workers pee into bottles to avoid wasting time: undercover investigator; 24/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly confirmed the incident, saying it’s an “extremely rare occurrence.” The company did not respond to requests for comment from CNBC; 03/04/2018 – Amazon may offer to buy India’s Flipkart – Mint; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos learned a critical business lesson after requiring 6-page memos over PowerPoint

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp has 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 2.89% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zevin Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,356 shares. Regal Inv Advsrs Ltd, Michigan-based fund reported 1,758 shares. Moreover, Brookstone Cap Management has 0.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cls Invs Lc invested in 0.01% or 109 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 1.75 million shares. Baldwin Investment Mngmt owns 1,810 shares. Fernwood Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,289 shares. Advisory Rech Inc accumulated 574 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 16,835 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation has 0.53% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 715 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc reported 143 shares. Beddow Capital Mngmt has invested 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 22 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 11. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. Evercore maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, March 4. Evercore has “Buy” rating and $1965 target. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, February 1. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28. Raymond James maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, February 1. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $1960 target. On Wednesday, January 23 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”.

