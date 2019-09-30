$-0.02 EPS Expected for Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC); Pennantpark Investment Has 1.03 Sentiment

Pennantpark Investment Corp (PNNT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 38 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 37 sold and trimmed stock positions in Pennantpark Investment Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 26.35 million shares, down from 26.85 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Pennantpark Investment Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 24 Increased: 29 New Position: 9.

Analysts expect Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) to report $-0.02 EPS on October, 21.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, Uranium Energy Corp.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.0009 during the last trading session, reaching $0.97. About shares traded. Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) has declined 38.86% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.86% the S&P500. Some Historical UEC News: 05/04/2018 Uranium Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – SAFRAN SAF.PA – SAFRAN AND UEC SATURN SIGN FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO REENGINE BERIEV BE-200 FIRE-FIGHTING AIRCRAFT; 03/05/2018 – Uranium Energy Corp Completes the Acquisition of the North Reno Creek ISR Project; 03/05/2018 – URANIUM ENERGY CORP COMPLETES PURCHASE OF NORTH RENO CREEK ISR

Uranium Energy Corp. operates as a uranium mining and exploration company. The company has market cap of $175.82 million. The Company’s projects in South Texas include the Palangana ISR mine, the permitted Goliad ISR project, and the development-stage Burke Hollow ISR project; and project in Wyoming comprise the permitted Reno Creek ISR project. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also controls a pipeline of advanced-stage uranium projects in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Paraguay, as well as a high-grade titanium project in Paraguay.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold Uranium Energy Corp. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 48.39 million shares or 1.92% more from 47.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase reported 5.38 million shares. Prelude Capital Limited Com holds 75,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 110,390 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Proshare Lc has 0% invested in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) for 18,454 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 134,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 250 are held by Synovus Financial Corp. Creative Planning has 34,742 shares. 1492 Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 336,936 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. 8,000 were accumulated by Hartford. First Republic Investment Mgmt has invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Goldman Sachs Inc reported 66,431 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Old West Inv Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.02% or 30,000 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Corp reported 36,095 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Uranium Energy: I’m Bullish This Time – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. weighs direct purchases of domestic uranium, Energy Fuels CEO says – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Uranium Energy, Ur-Energy, and Energy Fuels Stocks Just Melted Down – The Motley Fool” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Uranium Energy Corp. Vs. Energy Fuels – A Pair Of Penny Uranium Stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Uranium Energy: The Potential Tariffs And Higher Production Potential Could Turn Things Around – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

More notable recent PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “PennantPark Investment Corporation Announces Completion of Amended Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PennantPark Investment Corporation Announces Public Offering of Unsecured Notes Due 2024 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “PennantPark Investment Corporation Prices Public Offering of $75 Million 5.50% Unsecured Notes Due 2024 – GlobeNewswire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Sept. 13 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Signia Capital Management Llc holds 4.78% of its portfolio in PennantPark Investment Corporation for 606,321 shares. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owns 511,459 shares or 3.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, West Family Investments Inc. has 1.64% invested in the company for 1.03 million shares. The New York-based Muzinich & Co. Inc. has invested 1.25% in the stock. Ares Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.12 million shares.

The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.29. About 181,111 shares traded. PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) has declined 11.47% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PNNT News: 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corp Announces $30M Stk Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP – EXPECTS REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO REMAIN IN PLACE UNTIL EARLIER OF MAY 8, 2019; 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment 2Q Net Asset Value $9/Share; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 03/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment Access Event Set By Janney for Apr. 5; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.18 per Share; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $ 9.00; 05/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.19

Analysts await PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PNNT’s profit will be $12.07M for 8.74 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by PennantPark Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.