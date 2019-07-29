$0.02 EPS Expected for The Joint Corp. (JYNT); Boothbay Fund Management Upped By $718,522 Its Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) Stake

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) stake by 148.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boothbay Fund Management Llc acquired 42,266 shares as Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Boothbay Fund Management Llc holds 70,702 shares with $1.24M value, up from 28,436 last quarter. Rlj Lodging Tr now has $3.06B valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.62. About 287,188 shares traded. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 14.01% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST PRESIDENT-CEO ROSS H. BIERKAN WILL RETIRE; 20/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Blasts Management of RLJ Lodging Trust; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS BELIEVES RLJ LODGING TRUST’S BOARD COMPOSITION CHANGE IS “NECESSARY”; 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Expects to Execute on a Second Round of Asset Sales That Will Generate an Additional $200M-$400M in Proceeds This Yr; 19/04/2018 – DJ RLJ Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLJ); 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS INTENDS TO RUN A SLATE OF TWO DIRECTOR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION AT RLJ LODGING TRUSTS’ 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Sale of Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill for $95.5 million; 20/03/2018 – Activist Litt Pushes for RLJ Lodging Sale, Nominates 2 Directors; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS PLANS TO NOMINATE TWO DIRECTORS TO RLJ BOARD

Analysts expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to report $0.02 EPS on August, 8 after the close.JYNT’s profit would be $275,743 giving it 237.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, The Joint Corp.’s analysts see -71.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 7.09% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $18.97. About 296,785 shares traded or 24.16% up from the average. The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) has risen 148.32% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 143.89% the S&P500. Some Historical JYNT News: 08/03/2018 – Joint 4Q Rev $6.93M; 08/03/2018 – Joint Sees 2018 Rev $31M-$32M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Joint Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JYNT); 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 08/03/2018 – Joint 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 16/05/2018 – JOINT CORP HOLDER GLENHILL ADVISORS CUTS STAKE TO 3.8%; 10/05/2018 – Joint 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 09/04/2018 – THE JOINT CORP. BUYS CLINIC IN SAN DIEGO; 09/04/2018 – Joint Corp.: Deal Increases Number of Co-owned or Managed Clinics to 48; 09/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. Acquires Clinic In San Diego

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $85,250 activity. LA FORGIA ROBERT M bought $85,250 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RLJ shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 156.90 million shares or 5.10% less from 165.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchor Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 23,401 shares. Teachers Insur Annuity Association Of America accumulated 160,837 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Amer Century owns 0.02% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 861,042 shares. 15,627 were accumulated by Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership. The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Daiwa Securities Gru holds 0.26% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 1.70M shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corp has 55,026 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 38,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 15,728 were reported by Virtu Financial Ltd Liability. Alliancebernstein LP holds 1.51M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Cwm Limited Liability Co reported 0% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Profit Limited Liability Company holds 1.08% or 80,836 shares. New York-based Cohen And Steers has invested 0.09% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Co invested 0.15% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Among 5 analysts covering RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. RLJ Lodging had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. Deutsche Bank maintained RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, May 15, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 5.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS) stake by 18,297 shares to 5,533 valued at $307,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 4,993 shares and now owns 2,984 shares. Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) was reduced too.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, franchises, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company has market cap of $261.54 million. As of January 18, 2018, it operated 400 clinics. It has a 210.81 P/E ratio.