$-0.02 EPS Expected for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI); Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Golar LNG Limited (GLNG)

Among 3 analysts covering Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Golar LNG Limited had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $40 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Morgan Stanley. See Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Maintain

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

Analysts expect TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 166.67% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, TETRA Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.655. About 155,018 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 53.91% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 16/03/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO ADVANCE COMPANY’S PHASE 3 TRIAL FOR PPP001; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: Brazilian Airport Deploys Motorola Solutions TETRA System; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Spanish Police Force Deploys Sepura TETRA Radios; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Fudo Tetra 1813.T -2017/18 parent results; 14/03/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA INC – APPOINTMENT OF A NEW DIRECTOR BENOIT CHOTARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 04/05/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA – ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UPFRONT PAYMENT, MILESTONE PAYMENTS, SHARE OF PROFITS GENERATED BY SALES OF PPP001 IN PORTUGAL FROM AGREEMENT; 29/05/2018 – New Goldfish Program from Tetra® Brand of Spectrum Brands Pet LLC Optimizes Goldfish Care and Health; 24/04/2018 – TETRA Market Size Worth $6.5 Billion by 2025 l CAGR: 17.8%: Grand View Research, Inc; 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA INC – SIGNING OF A DEFINITIVE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KAMADA IS EXPECTED TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC TTI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $945 MLN TO $985 MLN

More notable recent Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GasLog’s Livanos delivers lively fireside chat at Marine Money – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shipping in focus as Marine Money Week rolls on, banks eye clean loans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Dividend Investors Getting More Than They Bargained For With Golar LNG Limited’s (NASDAQ:GLNG) Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $17.99. About 408,547 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 43.41% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/03/2018 – GOLAR PARTNERS SAYS GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 12/03/2018 – Angelina Rascouët: New African LNG supplier on the block: welcome Cameroon. That’s after Perenco/Golar LNG project started; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Graham Robjohns Will Step Dn as CEO of Golar Partners, Named CFO and Deputy CEO of Golar LNG; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – POWER PROJECT WILL GENERATE A FORECASTED ANNUAL EBITDA OF US$323 MLN AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, PRIOR TO ANY DISPATCH; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG 1Q OPER REV. $66.2M, EST. $68.9M; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR POWER REACHES FINL CLOSING ON 1.5GW SERGIPE POWER PROJECT

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas company, engages in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction, and trading of LNG. The company has market cap of $1.82 billion. The firm operates through Vessel Operations, LNG Trading, FLNG, and Power divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified gas and oil services company. The company has market cap of $206.62 million. It operates through four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression, and Offshore. It currently has negative earnings. The Fluids division makes and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated services and products to the gas and oil industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover activities in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

More notable recent TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AVX Receives 2018 TTI Asia Supplier Excellence Award – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AVX Earns 2018 TTI Supplier Excellence Award NYSE:AVX – GlobeNewswire” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tetra Technologies: Does The Bull Thesis Still Prevail? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TETRA Technologies: A Diamond In The Rough That Can Triple In The Next Year – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TETRA Technologies, Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 97.61 million shares or 3.23% less from 100.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 83,611 shares. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 193,925 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Company holds 65,166 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Connable Office accumulated 12,385 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Llc invested 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0% or 110,199 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications reported 500,491 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated State Bank has 0% invested in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Renaissance Limited Liability accumulated 452,870 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 2,880 shares. Piedmont Inv Inc reported 31,689 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Huber Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.14% invested in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Cwm has 450 shares. Amer Int Grp holds 92,458 shares or 0% of its portfolio.