$0.02 EPS Expected for Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK); Green Square Capital Has Boosted Crown Holdings Com (CCK) Stake By $327,753

Green Square Capital Llc increased Crown Holdings Inc Com (CCK) stake by 107.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Green Square Capital Llc acquired 5,373 shares as Crown Holdings Inc Com (CCK)’s stock rose 10.88%. The Green Square Capital Llc holds 10,362 shares with $633,000 value, up from 4,989 last quarter. Crown Holdings Inc Com now has $8.31B valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $61.28. About 105,903 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F

Analysts expect Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) to report $0.02 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 92.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. SSTK’s profit would be $705,713 giving it 435.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Shutterstock, Inc.’s analysts see -87.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $34.83. About 13,386 shares traded. Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has declined 11.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SSTK News: 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock 1Q EPS 92c; 13/03/2018 – Shutterstock: David Petts Named Chief Revenue Officer; 12/04/2018 – Promo Integrates Shutterstock to Become the Video Creation Platform with the Largest Video Library; 28/03/2018 – Shutterstock at Group Lunch Hosted By SunTrust Today; 26/04/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC QTRLY PAID DOWNLOADS INCREASED 0.5% TO 43.7 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Shutterstock Launches Suite of Deep Learning-Powered Search Tools Including Reveal, a New Plugin for Google Chrome; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 13/03/2018 Shutterstock Expands Leadership Team; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock 1Q Net $32.6M; 13/03/2018 – Shutterstock: Lisa Nadler Became Chief Human Resources Officer in 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold CCK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 124.08 million shares or 4.83% less from 130.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 752,087 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp holds 0.43% or 535,625 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,619 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 126,975 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fdx Advisors holds 5,610 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 45,321 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.02% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Envestnet Asset Management has 120,937 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 14,400 are held by Paloma Prns Mngmt Company. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). 11,557 are held by Cibc. Alliancebernstein LP reported 85,128 shares stake. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has 61,623 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 200,000 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc reported 500 shares.

Shutterstock, Inc. provides content services and products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that clients use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. It has a 37.41 P/E ratio. The firm provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial names.

