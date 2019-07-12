$0.02 EPS Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED); Tennant Co (TNC) Has 1.33 Sentiment

Tennant Co (TNC) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 65 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 49 reduced and sold their positions in Tennant Co. The institutional investors in our database now have: 15.11 million shares, down from 15.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Tennant Co in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 41 Increased: 47 New Position: 18.

Analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to report $0.02 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 300.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. SMED’s profit would be $330,269 giving it 43.63 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Sharps Compliance Corp.’s analysts see -128.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.49. About 4,555 shares traded. Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) has declined 9.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SMED News: 06/04/2018 – Sharps Containers Market to Reach US$ 660 Mn by 2025, Says TMR; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Arrow International Inc- Multi-Lumen Central Venous Catheterization Kit with Blue FlexTip(R) Catheter and Sharps Safety; 25/04/2018 – SHARPS COMPLIANCE CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.05; 10/05/2018 – Heartland Advisors Incorporated Exits Sharps Compliance; 25/04/2018 – Sharps Compliance 3Q Rev $9.43M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sharps Compliance Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMED); 27/03/2018 – New Resources Provide Localized Info On Safe Disposal Of Used Needles And Sharps; 02/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – S–1 Base Plus 4 of Sharps Removal Services for TVHS – 36C24918Q0151; 25/04/2018 – Sharps Compliance 3Q Loss/Shr 5c; 05/03/2018 FDA: Arrow International Inc- Percutaneous Sheath Introducer Kit with Integral Hemostasis Valve/Side Port, Sharps Safety

Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Tennant Company for 2.07 million shares. Mairs & Power Inc owns 1.31 million shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Martin & Co Inc Tn has 0.5% invested in the company for 26,605 shares. The Massachusetts-based Albert D Mason Inc has invested 0.49% in the stock. Sfe Investment Counsel, a California-based fund reported 17,324 shares.

The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $64.15. About 211,706 shares traded or 184.61% up from the average. Tennant Company (TNC) has declined 11.54% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TNC News: 25/04/2018 – Tennant Company Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/05/2018 – EMMERSON RESOURCES LTD ERM.AX – PROPOSED RESTRUCTURE OF TENNANT CREEK MINERAL FIELD FARM-IN & JV DEAL WITH EVOLUTION MINING COMPLETED; 23/04/2018 – TENNANT CO – INCREASING ITS 2018 ANTICIPATED RANGE FOR ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $0.05 PER SHARE TO A RANGE OF $1.85 TO $2.05; 25/05/2018 – Tennant Co.: Moorefield May Continue in Non-Executive Role Through Dec. 31 or May Choose to Separate From Company After June 30; 23/04/2018 – TENNANT CO – COMPANY UPDATES 2018 FULL YEAR NET SALES, EARNINGS AND EBITDA OUTLOOK; 29/05/2018 – TENNANT: SVP, GLOBAL OPS MOOREFIELD WILL CEASE TO BE EMPLOYED; 05/04/2018 – Tennant Company to Introduce Autonomous Floor Cleaning Machines; 17/04/2018 – Tennant Company Sets New Science-Based Greenhouse Gas Reduction Targets as Part of the Science Based Targets Initiative; 05/04/2018 – Brain Corp and Tennant Company Team Up to Introduce Autonomous Cleaning Machines; 23/04/2018 – Tennant Backs 2018 EPS $1.70-EPS $1.90

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets cleaning solutions. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. It offers floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent -free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, and specialty surface coatings. It has a 33.27 P/E ratio. The firm also provides equipment maintenance and repair services; and business solutions, such as financing, rental, and leasing programs, as well as machine-to-machine asset management solutions.

More notable recent Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About Tennant Company’s (NYSE:TNC) 1.5% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Tennant Company (TNC) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I’m Pouring Ketchup On Bond Ratings – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Analysts await Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 3.66% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.82 per share. TNC’s profit will be $14.61M for 20.30 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Tennant Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.22% EPS growth.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. The company has market cap of $57.63 million. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web compliance and training program. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Route-Based Pickup Service, a waste management service, which offers medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; TakeAway Recycle System, a solution for the collection and recycling of single-use medical devices from surgical centers and other healthcare facilities; and Universal Waste Shipback Systems, a solution for the collection, transportation, and recycling of light bulbs, batteries, and other mercury containing devices.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $153,104 activity. $16,500 worth of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) was bought by TUSA DAVID P. Another trade for 1,250 shares valued at $4,175 was made by Diaz Diana P on Friday, June 14. The insider HOLMES PARRIS H JR bought 40,000 shares worth $132,429.