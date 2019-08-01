$0.02 EPS Expected for Scientific Games (SGMS); Logmein (LOGM)’s Sentiment Is 1.24

Logmein Inc (LOGM) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 155 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 125 cut down and sold equity positions in Logmein Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 44.42 million shares, down from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Logmein Inc in top ten positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 47 Reduced: 78 Increased: 98 New Position: 57.

Analysts expect Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report $0.02 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 133.33% from last quarter’s $-0.06 EPS. SGMS’s profit would be $1.86M giving it 255.63 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Scientific Games Corporation’s analysts see -84.62% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.45. About 893,778 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 17/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Online Sports Betting Platform For Szerencsejáték Zrt., Hungary’s State-Owned Lottery And Largest G; 23/04/2018 – DJ Scientific Games Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGMS); 14/05/2018 – Scientific Games Gets Lift After Sports Betting Decision — Market Mover; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games: Tim Bucher to Join Co as Chief Pdt Officer; 21/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP – ONTARIO LOTTERY AND GAMING EXTENDED ITS CANADIAN UNIT’S CONTRACT AS ONE OF OLG’S INSTANT GAMES PROVIDERS UNTIL JULY 31, 2022; 16/04/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES STARTS SPORTSBOOK PRODUCT REVIEW SESSIONS W/NJ; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Barry Cottle as New President and Chief Executive Officer; 30/04/2018 – Eight More Years! Scientific Games Will Continue To Bring Instant Game Entertainment To Kentucky Lottery Players; 17/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Online Sports Betting Platform For Szerencsejáték Zrt., Hungary’s State-Owned Lottery And Largest Gaming Provider; 12/04/2018 – Scientific Games to Showcase Latest Innovation, Technology and Enhanced Digital Offering at NIGA 2018

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) Will Pay A 0.4% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LOGM or MANT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did LogMeIn’s (NASDAQ:LOGM) Share Price Deserve to Gain 79%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LogMeIn Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:LOGM – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $75.97. About 302,066 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise

Indaba Capital Management L.P. holds 5.04% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. for 308,300 shares. Bernzott Capital Advisors owns 347,140 shares or 3.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Freshford Capital Management Llc has 3.37% invested in the company for 219,433 shares. The New York-based New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. has invested 3.31% in the stock. Rk Capital Management Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 119,700 shares.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company has market cap of $3.75 billion. The firm offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a well-known provider of cloud telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web live chat service. It has a 171.1 P/E ratio. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, down 11.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $51.38M for 18.26 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.12 million activity. Another trade for 110,000 shares valued at $2.17 million was bought by PERELMAN RONALD O.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology services and products, and associated content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.90 billion. The Company’s Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals , conversion game kits, and spare parts; and slot, casino, and table-management systems, as well as leases VLTs and electronic table games. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also sells and leases table products, such as shufflers; licenses proprietary table games; and provides installation and support services of casino management systems, including ongoing hardware maintenance and software upgrade services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold Scientific Games Corporation shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 11,718 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 44,423 are owned by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Fmr Ltd has 0% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 397,116 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 25,286 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 429,847 shares. Federated Pa holds 21,280 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Coe Management Llc has invested 0.64% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Dubuque Retail Bank And has 0% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 1,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc invested 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Hbk Invs Lp owns 66,521 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has invested 0.08% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). 11,520 are held by Paloma Partners Mngmt. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). 13,460 were accumulated by Sei Investments.

Among 2 analysts covering Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Scientific Games had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) earned “Sell” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 20.