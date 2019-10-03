$0.02 EPS Expected for Sangoma Technologies (STC); Harding Loevner LP Lowered By $4.02 Million Its Sasol LTD (SSL) Holding

Analysts expect Sangoma Technologies Corporation (CVE:STC) to report $0.02 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. V_STC’s profit would be $1.33 million giving it 17.50 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Sangoma Technologies Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.4. About 27,740 shares traded. Sangoma Technologies Corporation (CVE:STC) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 03/05/2018 – Stewart Info Services 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Stewart Information; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 19/03/2018 – ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Stewart Information Services Corporation; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of Stewart Information Services Corporation; 09/04/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Stewart Info Services; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – CO EXPECTS DEAL TO BE AT LEAST 15% ACCRETIVE TO PRO FORMA 2017 ADJ NET EPS AT THAT OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGY TARGET; 26/03/2018 – Stewart Information needed nomination push to motivate board, source says [17:38 BST26 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/03/2018 Stewart Adds Staff to Meet Growing Demands of Commercial Services in California and Washington State; 21/05/2018 – Stewart Information Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Harding Loevner Lp decreased Sasol Ltd (SSL) stake by 6.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harding Loevner Lp sold 167,390 shares as Sasol Ltd (SSL)’s stock declined 32.78%. The Harding Loevner Lp holds 2.59 million shares with $64.39 million value, down from 2.76 million last quarter. Sasol Ltd now has $10.56B valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.69. About 10,370 shares traded. Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has declined 44.15% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SSL News: 19/04/2018 – Sasol: Performance Chemicals Sales Volumes to Remain Within Previous 2%-3% Guided Growth Range; 21/05/2018 – AYO TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS LTD AYOJ.J – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON REVENUE AND EARNINGS OF AYO TECHNOLOGY; 19/04/2018 – Sasol 9-Months Saleable Production Up 3% from Prior Year; 19/04/2018 – SASOL LTD – FOR 9 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31 , NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION- CANADA 14.9 BSCF 16.8 BSCF; 08/05/2018 – Sasol’s Stephen Russell Says Crude Will Be Pretty Volatile for Quite Some Time (Video); 06/04/2018 – Sasol Limited Joint Declaration And Finalisation Announcement; 15/03/2018 – SASOL INZALO PUBLIC LTD (RF) SIPBEEJ.J – GROUP RECORDED NET LOSS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 OF R56 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Dealings In Securities By A Director Of Sasol; 19/04/2018 – SASOL SEES UPPER END OF GAS OUTPUT GUIDANCE OF 114-118 BSCF; 08/05/2018 – SASOL CO-CEO STEPHEN CORNELL COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW

More notable recent Sangoma Technologies Corporation (CVE:STC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Stewart Information Services (STC) Reviewing FTC Lawsuit to Block Proposed Merger with Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) – StreetInsider.com” on September 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Stewart Information Services (STC) Confirms Termination of Merger Agreement with Fidelity National Financial (FNF) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Announces Termination of Proposed Merger with Stewart Information Services (STC) – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Sangoma Technologies Corporation (CVE:STC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Regulatory Issues Sink The Fidelity National Financial And Stewart Information Services Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Acacia Research (ACTG) Announces Clifford Press Named CEO – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software communication applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $93.05 million. The companyÂ’s hardware and software components enable or enhance Internet protocol communications systems for telecom and datacom applications. It has a 127.27 P/E ratio. It offers session border controllers that protect data and voice network, as well as handles various aspects of phone calls that travel over the Internet or voice-over-IP phone calls; and analog and digital VoIP gateways.

More notable recent Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sasol delays financial results until October – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Trio of Long-Term Dividend Payers With High Forward Yields – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE:SSL Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Sasol Limited – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Harding Loevner Lp increased Cnooc Ltd (NYSE:CEO) stake by 46,967 shares to 1.58 million valued at $268.61M in 2019Q2. It also upped Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) stake by 9.68 million shares and now owns 35.32M shares. Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) was raised too.