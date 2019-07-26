$0.02 EPS Expected for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND); Fuel Tech (FTEK) Has 2.14 Sentiment

Analysts expect Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) to report $0.02 EPS on August, 7.SAND’s profit would be $3.58M giving it 80.88 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.47. About 1.06 million shares traded. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) has risen 9.77% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SAND News: 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Sandstorm Gold; 23/03/2018 Sandstorm Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – SANDSTORM GOLD ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER SALES NUMBERS; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM GOLD LTD – YAMANA GOLD CONTINUES TO DISCOVER ADDITIONAL RESOURCES AT PRODUCING CHAPADA MINE IN BRAZIL; 29/03/2018 – SANDSTORM GOLD LTD – CO’S NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID IS BEING RENEWED AFTER EXISTING NCIB EXPIRES ON APRIL 4, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Sandstorm Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Sandstorm Gold renews normal course issuer bid; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM – YAMANA EXAMINING POTENTIAL PLANT EXPANSION AT CHAPADA MINE THAT WOULD INCREASE PROCESSING RATE TO OF UP TO 32 MTPA; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sandstorm Gold; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM GOLD PROVIDES ASSET UPDATES

Fuel Tech Inc (FTEK) investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.01, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 15 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 7 sold and reduced their equity positions in Fuel Tech Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 5.77 million shares, up from 5.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Fuel Tech Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 4 Increased: 11 New Position: 4.

More notable recent Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sandstorm Gold: Reviewing Asset And Corporate Updates – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sandstorm Gold: Production Update For Q2 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Franco-Nevada: New Royalties Have Plenty Of Upside – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sandstorm Gold: Hod Maden Delayed? Recent Updates – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sandstorm Gold: Reasons To Be Bullish – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd., a resource-based company, focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. The firm offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty in return, it receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine??s production for the life of the mine at a fixed or variable price per unit. It has a 170.26 P/E ratio. It has 142 gold streams and net smelter returns royalties.

More notable recent Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Fuel Tech Joins Russell Microcap® Index – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why it is Worth Buying Fuel Tech (FTEK) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Fuel Tech (FTEK) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $18,225 activity.

Fuel Tech, Inc. provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $27.09 million. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment reduces nitrogen oxide emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

The stock increased 0.90% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.12. About 94,067 shares traded. Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK) has risen 26.05% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.62% the S&P500. Some Historical FTEK News: 12/03/2018 – FUEL TECH INC – EXPECT TO REALIZE FULL BENEFIT OF $19 MLN COST REDUCTION IN 2018; 09/03/2018 Fuel Tech Names Sharon L. Jones to Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Fuel Tech 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – Fuel Tech 1Q Rev $12.8M; 12/03/2018 – FUEL TECH INC – FOR 2018, EXPECT HIGHER TOTAL REVENUES; 09/05/2018 – FUEL TECH INC FTEK.O – CAPITAL PROJECTS BACKLOG WAS $19.7 MLN AT MARCH 31 2018; 09/03/2018 – Fuel Tech Names Sharon L. Jones to Bd of Directors; 09/03/2018 – FUEL TECH – JONES’ APPOINTMENT INCREASES SIZE OF CO’S BOARD TO SIX MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – Fuel Tech 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 12/03/2018 – Fuel Tech 4Q Rev $13.4M