$0.02 EPS Expected for RPC, Inc. (RES); St James Investment Company Has Cut Its The Tjx Companies (TJX) Holding

St James Investment Company Llc decreased The Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) stake by 9.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. St James Investment Company Llc sold 60,099 shares as The Tjx Companies Inc (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The St James Investment Company Llc holds 596,631 shares with $31.55 million value, down from 656,730 last quarter. The Tjx Companies Inc now has $68.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.46. About 3.67M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW

Analysts expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to report $0.02 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 89.47% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. RES’s profit would be $4.29 million giving it 71.25 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, RPC, Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.7. About 1.97 million shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 58.71% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 25/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 RPC Group PLC Acquisition of Nordfolien GmBH; 25/04/2018 – RPC, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN IS BEING FUNDED FROM RPC’S EXISTING DEBT FACILITIES AND REPRESENTS A PRE-SYNERGY EBITDA MULTIPLE OF CIRCA 7X; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys New 1.5% Position in RPC; 11/04/2018 – RPC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – RPC Expects FY18 Revenue Significantly Ahead of Prior Year; 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q EPS 24C; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Energy Adds Cactus Inc., Exits Weatherford, Cuts RPC; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q EPS 24c

Among 2 analysts covering RPC (NYSE:RES), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RPC has $15 highest and $4.5000 lowest target. $11.50’s average target is 101.75% above currents $5.7 stock price. RPC had 6 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) on Thursday, April 4 to “Overweight” rating. As per Thursday, September 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 19 investors sold RPC, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 6.44% more from 65.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

RPC, Inc. provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for gas and oil companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of gas and oil properties in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Technical Services and Support Services. It has a 17.87 P/E ratio. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of gas and oil wells.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.