$0.02 EPS Expected for RPC, Inc. (RES); Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Has 1.05 Sentiment

Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 196 institutional investors opened new or increased equity positions, while 187 sold and decreased stakes in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 70.30 million shares, up from 68.39 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Advance Auto Parts Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 12 to 8 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 55 Reduced: 132 Increased: 144 New Position: 52.

Analysts expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to report $0.02 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 89.47% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. RES’s profit would be $4.29 million giving it 67.63 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, RPC, Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.64% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.41. About 2.10M shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 58.71% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 04/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 11; 11/04/2018 – RPC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC RPC.L – REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR IS EXPECTED TO HAVE GROWN SIGNIFICANTLY VERSUS LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q Rev $436.3M; 29/03/2018 – RPC Expects FY18 Revenue Significantly Ahead of Prior Year; 13/03/2018 RPC Group PLC Acquisition of Nordfolien GmBH; 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q EPS 24C; 30/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6-7; 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q REV. $436.3M, EST. $461.7M

RPC, Inc. provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for gas and oil companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of gas and oil properties in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Technical Services and Support Services. It has a 16.96 P/E ratio. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of gas and oil wells.

Among 3 analysts covering RPC (NYSE:RES), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. RPC has $15 highest and $4.5000 lowest target. $9.88’s average target is 82.62% above currents $5.41 stock price. RPC had 8 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) on Monday, September 23 with “Sell” rating. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold RPC, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 6.44% more from 65.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) for 21,653 shares. Aristotle Boston Limited has 1.33M shares. Carmignac Gestion holds 0.02% or 167,820 shares. Dean Capital Mngmt reported 137,395 shares stake. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Trust Communications has invested 0.01% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Sageworth holds 0% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) for 487 shares. Dean Associate Limited Com reported 0.74% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). 12,085 are owned by Cambridge Investment Advsrs Incorporated. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 7.20 million shares. Pnc Services Grp Inc Inc invested 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Yorktown & Research Co has 0.05% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 208,310 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of Mellon stated it has 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Utah Retirement Systems holds 0% or 10,887 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Com Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES).

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.05% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.89 per share. AAP’s profit will be $148.49 million for 19.43 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Starboard Value Lp holds 14.89% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for 3.18 million shares. Lionstone Capital Management Llc owns 170,700 shares or 11.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Richmond Hill Investments Llc has 9.42% invested in the company for 88,944 shares. The New York-based Richmond Hill Investment Co. Lp has invested 7.02% in the stock. Tensile Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 282,069 shares.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company has market cap of $11.54 billion. The firm offers batteries and battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wired, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts. It has a 26.99 P/E ratio. It also offers AC chemicals and accessories, air fresheners, antifreeze and washer fluids, electrical wires and fuses, electronics, hand and specialty tools, lighting products, performance parts, sealants, adhesives and compounds, tire repair accessories, vent shades, mirrors and exterior accessories, washes, waxes and cleaning supplies, and wiper blades, as well as floor mats, seat covers, and interior accessories.