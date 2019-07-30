$0.02 EPS Expected for News (NWSA); Mak Capital One Has Trimmed Agilysys (AGYS) Holding

Analysts expect News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) to report $0.02 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 75.00% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. NWSA’s profit would be $11.78 million giving it 166.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, News Corporation’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.31. About 39,541 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 26.86% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.29% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sing Tao News Corp. Ltd; 05/03/2018 – News Corp to Appoint 4 Directors to Combined Foxtel, Foxtel Sports Australia; 30/03/2018 – Rising Rents Push Millennials to Become Homeowners; 28/03/2018 – SING TAO NEWS CORP – RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK4 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE & SPECIAL DIVIDEND HK4 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3Q Adj EPS 6c; 10/04/2018 – News Corp’s HarperCollins Acquires Rights for Six New Books From Silva; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 13/03/2018 – Digital Sports Media Firm Dugout Acquires Majority Stake in ballball From News Corp; 10/05/2018 – News Corp chief wants governments to review tech algorithms; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3rd-Quarter News and Information Services Revenue $1.29 Billion

Mak Capital One Llc decreased Agilysys Inc (AGYS) stake by 60.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mak Capital One Llc sold 3.21 million shares as Agilysys Inc (AGYS)’s stock rose 3.29%. The Mak Capital One Llc holds 2.07M shares with $43.87M value, down from 5.28 million last quarter. Agilysys Inc now has $562.88M valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.77. About 2,545 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 69.17% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.74% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,144 are owned by State Bank Of America Corp De. G2 Inv Prtn Mngmt Limited Co has 2.03% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Amer Intl Gp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 11,965 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) or 199,992 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) holds 0% or 384 shares. Hillsdale Inv Management owns 4,800 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cortina Asset Mngmt invested in 0.15% or 116,004 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Bessemer Grp has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.1% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 57,344 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 49,399 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 1.20M shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Agilysys (AGYS) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Agilysys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Agilysys (AGYS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Agilysys Inc (AGYS) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Agilysys, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 23 selling transactions for $10.02 million activity. The insider Bermuda One Fund LLC sold 27,100 shares worth $538,718. SRINIVASAN RAMESH also bought $367,977 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agilysys had 7 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital maintained Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Northland Capital has “Buy” rating and $26 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Maxim Group.

More notable recent News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Election Season Is Coming, Buy Facebook And Alphabet – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Beats on Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks to Buy for Less Than Book – Investorplace.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New York Times Company (NYT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Wall Street Journalâ€™s Video Partnership with Twitter Launches with Daily Content and Live Events Programming – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for clients and businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.84 billion. It operates through News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Cable Network Programming divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, BarronÂ’s, MarketWatch, Dow Jones PEVC, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and videos.