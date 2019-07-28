$0.02 EPS Expected for Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD); Kraton (KRA) Covered By 0 Bulls

Analysts expect Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) to report $0.02 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. T_GUD’s profit would be $2.86 million giving it 93.00 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Knight Therapeutics Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.44. About 144,752 shares traded. Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Kraton (NYSE:KRA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kraton had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by UBS. See Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) latest ratings:

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell New Target: $27 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $39 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold Kraton Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 29.36 million shares or 0.44% more from 29.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Grp Inc Pcl owns 82,599 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership reported 42,224 shares. Amer Century Companies Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 155,079 shares. Bluecrest Ltd holds 6,415 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd stated it has 71,469 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Frontier Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 2.50M shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 300 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 51,792 shares. Gsa Llp has 0.08% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership stated it has 366 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Llc has 0.01% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 4,203 shares. 32,368 were accumulated by Springowl. Cornercap Invest Counsel has invested 0.16% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA).

Kraton Corporation produces and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The firm offers performance products comprising unhydrogenated SBCs, which are primarily used in paving, roofing, adhesives, sealants, coatings, and footwear applications; and specialty polymers consisting of hydrogenated SBCs that are used in polymer modification, lubricant additives, personal care, adhesives and coatings, and cable gels, as well as in medical, industrial, consumer, and other applications. It has a 8.98 P/E ratio. It also provides isoprene rubber products that have applications in medical products, paints, coatings, and specialized footwear; and isoprene rubber latex products primarily for use in medical, healthcare, and personal care products, such as synthetic surgical gloves and condoms, as well as in food contact operations.

Among 2 analysts covering Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Knight Therapeutics had 3 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by GMP Securities given on Friday, March 15.

