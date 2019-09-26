$-0.02 EPS Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM); JTEKT CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (JTEKF) SI Decreased By 35.97%

JTEKT CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:JTEKF) had a decrease of 35.97% in short interest. JTEKF’s SI was 466,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 35.97% from 728,600 shares previously. It closed at $10.6 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) to report $-0.02 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 118.18% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.09% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 706,517 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hudbay Minerals Inc., an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, United States.

JTEKT Corporation manufactures and sells steering systems, driveline components, bearings, machine tools, electronic control devices, home accessory equipment, etc. The company has market cap of $4.05 billion. The firm offers steering systems, such as electric power steering, hydraulic power steering, and unit components; driveline components, including driveshaft, propeller shaft, coupling, and Torsen limited slip differential products; engine and peripheral parts, such as damper pulley; transmission, including electric pumps and valves; and wheels, such as hub units. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides sensor systems comprising peripherals for social infrastructures; products for research and development field, including semiconductor transducers, load cells, DC amplifiers, and pressure transducer for welding guns and indicators; and medical equipment, such as pressure sensors for artificial dialysis.