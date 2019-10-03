$-0.02 EPS Expected for Foresight Energy LP (FELP); Luminex (LMNX) SI Decreased By 0.09%

Analysts expect Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP) to report $-0.02 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 88.24% from last quarter’s $-0.17 EPS. After having $-0.23 EPS previously, Foresight Energy LP’s analysts see -91.30% EPS growth. It closed at $0.23 lastly. It is down 88.17% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 88.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FELP News: 08/03/2018 – Foresight Energy LP’s 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K is Available to Investors; 20/04/2018 – FORESIGHT SOLAR FUND LTD FSFL.L SAYS BUYS 100% INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF FIVE OPERATIONAL SOLAR PARKS FOR £36.6 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Foresight Energy 4Q Loss $74.2M; 13/04/2018 – FORESIGHT ENERGY-PLEADINGS SEEK COURT JUDGMENT THAT SEPT 10, 2009 COAL MINING LEASE & SUBLEASE DEAL BETWEEN HILLSBORO, WPP HAS TERMINATED BY ITS OWN TERMS; 07/03/2018 – FORESIGHT ENERGY LP – COAL SALES WERE $282.4 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 COMPARED TO $251.0 MLN FOR PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 28/03/2018 – Foresight Completes Successful Multi-User Trial of Cellular-Based Eye-NetTM Solution for Accident Prevention; 08/05/2018 – FORESIGHT REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – Foresight Solar Fund Limited Acquisition of five UK solar assets; 20/04/2018 – Foresight Solar Fund Buys Five U.K. Solar Parks for GBP36.6 Mln; 10/04/2018 – REG-Foresight VCT PLC : Annual Financial Report

Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) had a decrease of 0.09% in short interest. LMNX’s SI was 1.82M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 0.09% from 1.82 million shares previously. With 279,200 avg volume, 7 days are for Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX)’s short sellers to cover LMNX’s short positions. The SI to Luminex Corporation’s float is 4.4%. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.1. About 72,274 shares traded. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has declined 32.99% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNX News: 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX SEES FY REV. $310.0M TO $316M, EST. $313.0M; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $313.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Declares Dividend of 6c; 16/04/2018 – Luminex Corporation First Quarter Earnings Release Scheduled for May 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP – REAFFIRMS ITS FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF BETWEEN $310 MLN AND $316 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Luminex Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNX); 07/05/2018 – Luminex Sees 2Q Rev $78.5M-$80M; 07/05/2018 – Luminex Backs FY18 Rev $310M-$316M; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Rev $82.7M

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $33.81 million. As of March 17, 2017, the firm owned four underground mining complexes, including Williamson, Sugar Camp, Hillsboro, and Macoupin, as well as four longwall systems, and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River. It currently has negative earnings. It controls approximately 2 billion tons of coal reserves in the Illinois Basin.

More notable recent Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coal giant Murray Energy teeters on brink of default – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Foresight Energy LP (FELP) elected to exercise 30-day grace period with respect to interest payment due under indenture governing 11.50% Second Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2023 – StreetInsider.com” published on October 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Foresight Energy LP (FELP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Foresight Energy LP Receives a Continued Listing Standard Letter from the NYSE – Business Wire” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $901.52 million. The companyÂ’s products include Luminex LX 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; Verigene system, an automated multiplex-capable system; and ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; respiratory viral family of products to identify the causative agent for respiratory infections; and gastrointestinal pathogen panel assays to identify the pathogens causing infectious gastroenteritis.