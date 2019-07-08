$0.02 EPS Expected for First Solar, Inc. (FSLR); Aquabounty Technologies (AQB) Shorts Increased By 0.58%

Analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report $0.02 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.48 EPS change or 104.35% from last quarter’s $-0.46 EPS. FSLR’s profit would be $2.11M giving it 828.88 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $-0.64 EPS previously, First Solar, Inc.’s analysts see -103.13% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $66.31. About 62,281 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has declined 18.60% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.03% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 13/03/2018 Vectren Selects Partner, Announces Location for 50 Megawatts of Renewable Energy in Southwestern Indiana; 01/05/2018 – First Solar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – G-SHOCK Announces Retail Availability For G-SHOCK Rangeman With The World’s First Solar-Assisted GPS Navigation; 13/03/2018 – VECTREN SELECTS FIRST SOLAR TO BUILD 50MW SOLAR ARRAY; 26/04/2018 – First Solar to Build New Solar Module Mfg Plant Near Perrysburg, Ohio Flagship Plant; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR KEEPS YR GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – First Solar to build new U.S. panel factory in win for Trump; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – WTVG 13abc: BREAKING: First Solar, Inc. is announcing plans for a new manufacturing plant in NW Ohio. It will bring 500 new job; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR 1Q EPS 78C, EST. LOSS 10C

Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) had an increase of 0.58% in short interest. AQB’s SI was 258,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.58% from 257,200 shares previously. With 27,800 avg volume, 9 days are for Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB)’s short sellers to cover AQB’s short positions. The SI to Aquabounty Technologies Inc’s float is 4.74%. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.0179 during the last trading session, reaching $3.0879. About 27,056 shares traded. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) has declined 30.57% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AQB News: 27/04/2018 – AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Announces FDA Approval of First U.S. Facility for Commercial Production of AquAdvantage Salmon; 27/04/2018 – AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES INC – WITH FACILITY APPROVED, COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION OF AQUADVANTAGE SALMON AWAITS OFFICIAL LABELING GUIDELINES BY FDA; 08/03/2018 AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Results for the year ended December 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.21; 08/05/2018 – AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. The company has market cap of $66.69 million. The Company’s lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004.

First Solar, Inc. provides solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.99 billion. It operates through two divisions, Components and Systems. It currently has negative earnings. The Components segment designs, makes, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity.

Among 4 analysts covering First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Solar had 9 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, April 10. The stock of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70 target in Friday, February 22 report. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold First Solar, Inc. shares while 81 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 61.30 million shares or 1.40% more from 60.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradition Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.32% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Proshare Advisors Ltd Company invested in 10,814 shares. Schroder Invest Gru invested in 516,571 shares. South Dakota Investment Council reported 98,204 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Grp reported 0% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.03% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Services Automobile Association reported 0% stake. Moreover, Artisan Prtn Partnership has 0.17% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 520 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability holds 265,276 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 69,316 shares. Jnba Fincl Advisors accumulated 500 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). 6,100 are held by Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 27,217 shares.