$0.02 EPS Expected for Crew Energy Inc. (CR); Last Week The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Analysts

Analysts expect Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) to report $0.02 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 133.33% from last quarter’s $-0.06 EPS. T_CR’s profit would be $3.01 million giving it 9.25 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Crew Energy Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.74. About 20,785 shares traded. Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 26/03/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Crane Co.’s Appeal of Missouri Appellate Court Ruling; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/04/2018 – CRANE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $5.45-$5.65, SAW $5.35-$5.55, EST. $5.52; 24/04/2018 – Crane Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CRANE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.27; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform” rating. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, May 6 with “Buy”. On Monday, June 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital to “In-Line”. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Thursday, April 4. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform” rating. See The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) latest ratings:

Crew Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in Canada. The company has market cap of $111.41 million. The firm primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 474 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St. It has a 8.22 P/E ratio. John, British Columbia.

Among 4 analysts covering Crew Energy (TSE:CR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Crew Energy had 4 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $1.5 target. Desjardins Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was upgraded by Eight Capital to “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 5 to “Buy”.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $264.12 billion. The companyÂ’s Media Networks segment operates cable programming services, including the ESPN, Disney channels, and Freeform networks; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio Network; and the Radio Disney network. It has a 16.42 P/E ratio. It also produces and sells original live-action and animated television programming to first-run syndication and other television markets, as well as subscription video on demand services and in home entertainment formats, such as DVD, Blu-Ray, and iTunes.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity. $227,200 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares were sold by WOODFORD BRENT.

