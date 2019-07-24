$0.02 EPS Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (CARG); Studio City International Holdings Limited America (MSC) Shorts Increased By 108.7%

Studio City International Holdings Limited America (NYSE:MSC) had an increase of 108.7% in short interest. MSC’s SI was 4,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 108.7% from 2,300 shares previously. With 4,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Studio City International Holdings Limited America (NYSE:MSC)’s short sellers to cover MSC’s short positions. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 1,118 shares traded. Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) has 0.00% since July 24, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to report $0.02 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. CARG’s profit would be $2.25 million giving it 454.00 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.11 EPS previously, CarGurus, Inc.’s analysts see -81.82% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $36.32. About 138,150 shares traded. CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) has risen 14.29% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CARG News: 23/04/2018 – CarGurus Announces 2018 Best Used Car Award Winners; 11/04/2018 – Cargurus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – CarGurus Survey Finds Most Car Owners Are Not Ready for Self-Driving Cars; 03/05/2018 – CarGurus 1Q EPS 3c; 03/05/2018 – CARGURUS INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $0.19 TO $0.21; 03/05/2018 – CarGurus Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 26/03/2018 – CarGurus, Inc. Appoints Greg Schwartz to its Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – CARGURUS AND AMVOQ ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO EXPAND INVENTORY VISIBILITY FOR USED CAR DEALERS; 03/05/2018 – CarGurus 1Q Rev $98.7M; 03/05/2018 – CarGurus Sees 2Q Rev $103M-$104M

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company has market cap of $1.57 billion. The firm also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 970 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 hotel rooms; various food and beverage establishments; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Warner Bros.-themed family entertainment center; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena.

More notable recent Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Studio City International Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Days Left Until MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Market Volatility Impact MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MSM) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Micro Focus International, MSC Industrial Direct, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 2 Companies Just Set the Tone for Industrial Earnings Season – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of February 2020 Options Trading For CarGurus (CARG) – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cargurus Inc (CARG) CEO and Chairman Langley Steinert Sold $6.3 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/11/2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Oversold Conditions For CarGurus (CARG) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.09 billion. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. It has a 57.65 P/E ratio. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.