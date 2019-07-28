$0.02 EPS Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (CARG); Bank Of Nova Scotia Decreased Ansys (ANSS) Position

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased Ansys Inc (ANSS) stake by 10.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 1,955 shares as Ansys Inc (ANSS)’s stock rose 7.99%. The Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 15,983 shares with $2.92M value, down from 17,938 last quarter. Ansys Inc now has $17.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $213.15. About 182,615 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY

Analysts expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to report $0.02 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. CARG’s profit would be $2.22M giving it 457.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.11 EPS previously, CarGurus, Inc.’s analysts see -81.82% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $36.59. About 390,661 shares traded. CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) has risen 14.29% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CARG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ CarGurus Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARG); 18/05/2018 – CARGURUS AND AMVOQ ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO EXPAND INVENTORY VISIBILITY FOR USED CAR DEALERS; 03/05/2018 – CarGurus Sees 2Q Rev $103M-$104M; 03/05/2018 – CARGURUS INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $0.19 TO $0.21; 23/03/2018 – CarGurus Launches High-Efficiency Search Engine Marketing Product for Dealerships; 03/05/2018 – CarGurus Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 03/05/2018 – CarGurus 1Q EPS 3c; 03/05/2018 – CARGURUS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $415 TO $418 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CarGurus 1Q Rev $98.7M; 22/03/2018 CARGURUS INC CARG.O : BENCHMARK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $42

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.48M for 48.89 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 102,762 were reported by Los Angeles Equity Research. Endurance Wealth Mngmt has 0.01% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 405 shares. Connable Office Inc owns 0.07% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 1,958 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 1,320 shares. Franklin has 205,860 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 24,100 shares. Torray Limited Liability Co accumulated 5,888 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.06% or 156,968 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc accumulated 512,529 shares. Heritage Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Dupont Capital Management has 1,032 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 6 shares. Valley Advisers reported 75 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 706 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ansys to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results after Market Close on August 5, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PDP, ANSS, PAYC, CDNS: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “ANSYS Welcomes Lynn Ledwith as Vice President of Marketing – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ANSYS: Making The Future Truly Futuristic – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ansys: Slowing Growth, Higher Expenses – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Ansys had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc given on Thursday, February 28. Guggenheim maintained the shares of ANSS in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Needham maintained ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, March 1 with “Outperform”.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $601,060 activity. Another trade for 3,500 shares valued at $601,060 was sold by THURK MICHAEL.

Among 2 analysts covering CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CarGurus had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup. The stock of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, March 18.

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.07 billion. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. It has a 58.08 P/E ratio. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

More notable recent CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cargurus Inc (CARG) CEO and Chairman Langley Steinert Sold $2.1 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/11/2019 – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Oversold Conditions For CarGurus (CARG) – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Sell CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.