$0.02 EPS Expected for BEST Inc. (BEST); Citizens Has 1.39 Sentiment

Analysts expect BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) to report $0.02 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 150.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. BEST’s profit would be $7.85 million giving it 59.63 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, BEST Inc.’s analysts see -125.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.77. About 575,178 shares traded. BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) has declined 48.13% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.13% the S&P500.

Citizens Inc (CIA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.17, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 25 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 18 decreased and sold their equity positions in Citizens Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 11.16 million shares, up from 11.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Citizens Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 14 Increased: 16 New Position: 9.

BEST Inc. operates as a smart supply chain service well-known provider in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $1.87 billion. The Company’s proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

More notable recent BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) At US$68.53? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 22% Return On Equity, Is Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “The Dow posted a mighty big drop in a single day. Here’s what usually happens next – CNBC” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Watch in August – Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pinterest Is The Best Social Media Stock Right Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Citizens, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $339.56 million. The companyÂ’s Life Insurance segment offers ordinary whole-life, burial insurance, pre-need, and accident and health related policies in the Midwest and southern United States, as well as ordinary whole-life policies and endowment policies to non-U.S. residents. It currently has negative earnings. This segment offers its products through third-party marketing organizations and independent marketing consultants.

More notable recent Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Is Amazon Stock a Perfect Storm or Perfect Opportunity? – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bunge, BP in talks over Brazil sugar, ethanol JV – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Daseke, Inc. (DSKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) were released by: Fortune.com and their article: “Letâ€™s Talk About SoftBankâ€™s Second Vision Fund: Term Sheet – Fortune” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citizens: An Egregious Stock Scheme – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 08, 2017.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Citizens, Inc. for 13,297 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc owns 123,240 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) has 0.01% invested in the company for 18,664 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein L.P. has invested 0% in the stock. American International Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 31,555 shares.