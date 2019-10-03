$0.02 EPS Expected for Avon Products, Inc. (AVP); 3 Analysts Are Bullish Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Last Week

Analysts expect Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) to report $0.02 EPS on November, 7.AVP’s profit would be $8.87M giving it 53.75 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Avon Products, Inc.’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 5.44M shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 04/05/2018 – Sweden’s Oriflame misses profit expectations as Russian sales fall; 26/03/2018 – Avon calls truce with Barington, nominates CEO Mitarotonda to board; 26/03/2018 – Avon Products Will Nominate James A. Mitarotonda for Bd; 03/04/2018 – AVON RUBBER PLC – DISPOSAL; 03/05/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS INC – QTRLY SOUTH LATIN AMERICA REVENUE WAS RELATIVELY UNCHANGED, OR UP 4% IN CONSTANT DOLLARS; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – IN CONNECTION WITH AGREEMENT, BARINGTON GROUP WITHDRAWN ITS NOTICE OF NOMINATION FOR 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – SABA REDUCED CSCO, RDC, JCP, AVP IN 1Q: 13F; 11/03/2018 – USGS: M 2.3 – 5km NNW of Glen Avon, CA; 20/03/2018 – Avon Products: Steven F. Mayer to Retire From Board, Effective Immediately; 03/04/2018 – Avon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Among 4 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $88 highest and $6700 lowest target. $77.20’s average target is 25.10% above currents $61.71 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 14 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of GILD in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, June 21. UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. Credit Suisse maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $6700 target. See Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) latest ratings:

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.71. About 3.12 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%; 01/05/2018 – #3 Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE AND TENOFOVIR DISOPROXIL FUMARATE) FOR REDUCING THE RISK OF ACQUIRING HIV-1 IN ADOLESCENTS; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CFO ROBIN WASHINGTON SPEAKS ON CALL; 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Gilead Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GILD); 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND TO BE NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR REGIMEN; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – U.S. FDA HAS APPROVED ONCE-DAILY ORAL TRUVADA TO REDUCE RISK OF SEXUALLY ACQUIRED HIV-1 IN AT-RISK ADOLESCENTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 55 investors sold Gilead Sciences, Inc. shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Fincl Group Incorporated Inc owns 120,000 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Meyer Handelman accumulated 1.13% or 326,900 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.31% or 77,704 shares. Rothschild & Company Asset Us Inc holds 0.51% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 712,162 shares. Boston Ltd Company holds 0.05% or 14,666 shares in its portfolio. St Germain D J Commerce invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Guggenheim Cap Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 819,201 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Partner Fund Mgmt L P has invested 1.75% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Morgan Dempsey Capital Ltd Company stated it has 43,877 shares. Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Co accumulated 25,600 shares. Highstreet Asset Inc has invested 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 8.09 million shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Thornburg Mngmt owns 1.24 million shares. Alberta Inv owns 995,483 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa, Australia, India, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $78.15 billion. The companyÂ’s products include Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, Tybost, and Vitekta for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus infection in adults; and Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases. It has a 13.37 P/E ratio. It also offers Zydelig, a PI3K delta inhibitor, in combination with rituximab, for the treatment of certain blood cancers; Letairis, an endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet used for the treatment of chronic angina; Lexiscan/Rapiscan injection for use as a pharmacologic stress agent in radionuclide myocardial perfusion imaging; Cayston, an inhaled antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory systems in cystic fibrosis patients; and Tamiflu, an oral antiviral capsule for the treatment and prevention of influenza A and B.

Avon Products, Inc. manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South Latin America, North Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. The firm offers beauty products, including skincare products that include personal care products, as well as fragrances and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children??s products, and nutritional products. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its products through direct selling by representatives.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold Avon Products, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 284.13 million shares or 10.73% less from 318.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Investment Mngmt Incorporated has 76,378 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 438 shares stake. United Svcs Automobile Association has 65,408 shares. Moreover, Odey Asset Mgmt Group has 1.68% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Blair William And Il holds 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 34,525 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability reported 108,039 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% or 43.46 million shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 687,530 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Susquehanna International Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) or 985,091 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 230,802 shares. Fil Ltd accumulated 304 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 2.02M shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 722,274 shares. Duncker Streett And Com invested in 0% or 2,000 shares.

