$-0.02 EPS Expected for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB); Everquote – Class A (EVER) Shorts Lowered By 1.11%

Everquote Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:EVER) had a decrease of 1.11% in short interest. EVER’s SI was 763,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.11% from 772,200 shares previously. With 135,200 avg volume, 6 days are for Everquote Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:EVER)’s short sellers to cover EVER’s short positions. The SI to Everquote Inc – Class A’s float is 37.07%. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $22.4. About 202,962 shares traded. EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) has declined 4.13% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to report $-0.02 EPS on September, 24.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 115.38% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s analysts see -75.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.64. About 9.23M shares traded. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has risen 25.23% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.23% the S&P500.

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company has market cap of $578.06 million. The company's online marketplace offers clients shopping for auto, home, and life insurance quotes. It currently has negative earnings. It serves carriers, agents, financial advisors, and indirect distributors and aggregators.

More notable recent EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “2 Top Blockchain Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “German business morale falls to lowest level since 2012 in August – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Cannabis Stock News: Tilray Nabs a Key EU Shipment Deal – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

More notable recent Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Midasletter.com published: “30 Minutes with Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) (NYSE:ACB) CCO Cam Battley – Midas Letter” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Aurora Cannabis May Have Made a Big Mistake By Not Partnering With a Beverage Company – The Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aurora Cannabis: Shorts Are Circling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. produces and distributes medical cannabis products. The company has market cap of $5.74 billion. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various divisions of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution. It has a 26.11 P/E ratio. The company's products consist of dried cannabis and cannabis oil; CanniMed vegan capsules; and hemp products, as well as sells vaporizers, consumable vaporizer accessories, and herb mills for using herbal cannabis products.