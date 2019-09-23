$-0.02 EPS Expected for Aphria Inc. (APHA); Liquidia Technologies (LQDA) Shorts Lowered By 1.72%

Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) had a decrease of 1.72% in short interest. LQDA’s SI was 353,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.72% from 359,500 shares previously. With 93,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s short sellers to cover LQDA’s short positions. The SI to Liquidia Technologies Inc’s float is 8.64%. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.01. About 88,924 shares traded or 2.93% up from the average. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) has declined 33.55% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.55% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) to report $-0.02 EPS on October, 11.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 128.57% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 2.75M shares traded. Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) has declined 37.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. The company has market cap of $74.76 million. The Company’s lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain.