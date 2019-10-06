$0.01 EPS Expected for Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY); Last Week Noble plc (NE) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Noble (NYSE:NE), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Noble has $300 highest and $100 lowest target. $1.75’s average target is 48.31% above currents $1.18 stock price. Noble had 4 analyst reports since May 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, June 10. Citigroup downgraded Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) on Monday, September 23 to “Sell” rating. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Wednesday, September 25 by RBC Capital Markets. See Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) latest ratings:

25/09/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $9.0000 New Target: $3.0000 Downgrade

23/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell New Target: $1.0000 Downgrade

10/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Underperform New Target: $1.2500 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

Analysts expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to report $0.01 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. AUY’s profit would be $9.52M giving it 86.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Yamana Gold Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.68% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.45. About 9.83M shares traded. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 4.84% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q REV. $449.7M, EST. $462.5M; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA AFFIRMS 2018 TO 2020 CERRO MORO PRODUCTION VIEWS; 16/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces First Gold and Silver Production at Cerro Moro and Provides Details on Mine Exploration Program; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report in Connection With Closing of Leagold’s Acquisition of Brio Gold; 09/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Provides Notice of First Quarter 2018 Results Release and Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – YAMANA GOLD FILES $1B MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 04/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES LTD – HAS BEEN ADVISED BY YAMANA GOLD INC OF ITS DECISION TO TERMINATE GORBEA JOINT VENTURE IN CHILE; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Declares Second Quarter Dividend

Yamana Gold Inc. operates as a gold producer in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company has market cap of $3.29 billion. The firm explores for precious metals, gold, silver, and copper. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily holds interests in the Chapada, El Pe????n, Canadian Malartic, Gualcamayo, Minera Florida, Jacobina, and Brio Gold mines.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $294.04 million. It owns and operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 23, 2017, the firm operated a fleet of 28 offshore drilling units consisted of 14 drill ships, and semisubmersibles and 14 jack ups.