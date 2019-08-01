$-0.01 EPS Expected for Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH); Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Sentiment Is 1.56

Analysts expect Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 8.After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.70% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.42. About 134,724 shares traded. Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) has risen 15.45% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TRCH News: 09/04/2018 – Torchlight Energy Announces Plan to Market Midland Basin Assets; 08/03/2018 Torchlight Energy to Participate at the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 24/05/2018 – Plymouth Industrial REIT To Repay Mezzanine Debt Held by Torchlight Investors; 18/04/2018 – TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING PRIMARILY TO MEET ITS DRILLING OBLIGATIONS AT ITS HAZEL PROJECT, OROGRANDE PROJECT; 07/05/2018 – Torchlight Energy Acquires Additional Delaware Basin Acreage and Announces Drilling in Its Winkler Project; 18/04/2018 – Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 12/04/2018 – Torchlight Energy Sets Frac Date on Orogrande Horizontal; 29/05/2018 – Plymouth Industrial REIT Repays in Full Its Outstanding Mezzanine Debt Held by Torchlight Investors; 29/05/2018 – PLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT – REPAID IN FULL OUTSTANDING MEZZANINE DEBT HELD BY TORCHLIGHT INVESTORS, LLC, WHICH WAS SCHEDULED TO MATURE IN OCTOBER 2023; 25/04/2018 – DAVID MORADI REPORTS 6 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES INC AS OF APRIL 23, 2018 – SEC FILING

Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.03, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 84 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 54 sold and reduced their holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust. The institutional investors in our database now own: 39.21 million shares, up from 39.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Chatham Lodging Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 42 Increased: 62 New Position: 22.

Chatham Lodging Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $831.79 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 28.44 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels to create its portfolio.

The stock decreased 5.20% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 605,147 shares traded or 169.70% up from the average. Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) has declined 15.95% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDT News: 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Industrywide RevPAR Flat to Up 3%; 09/03/2018 Chatham Lodging Announces Monthly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Total Hotel Rev $83.1M-$84.2M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Down 1.5% to Up 0.5%; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust New Unsecured Facility to Mature in March 2023; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $74M; 09/03/2018 – CHATHAM LODGING – NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY REPLACES PREVIOUS $250 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY SCHEDULED TO MATURE IN 2020; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Refinances Unsecured Credit Facility, Reduces Interest Costs and Pushes Maturity to 2023; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 36 Cents

More notable recent Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) CEO Jeffrey Fisher on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chatham Lodging cuts guidance as Q2 hurt by softer demand – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Forward Management Llc holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Chatham Lodging Trust for 771,490 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owns 2.82 million shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Quadrant Capital Management Llc has 0.37% invested in the company for 35,026 shares. The Massachusetts-based Crow Point Partners Llc has invested 0.33% in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 81,198 shares.

More notable recent Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Think About Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TRCH) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Healthcare dominate midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 ETFs & Stocks Riding High on Oil Rebound – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Torchlight Energy Announces Board Member Changes Nasdaq:TRCH – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 5.39 million shares or 2.53% less from 5.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 50,000 are owned by Torch Wealth Management Lc. 25,000 are owned by Raymond James & Associate. Blackrock Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 383,429 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 233 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) for 229,558 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association holds 0% or 15,877 shares. 20,000 are held by Bankshares Of America Corp De. 10,000 are owned by Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corporation. Lvm Cap Mngmt Limited Mi has invested 0.02% in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH). Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 339,206 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Services Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% or 774,787 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0% in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) or 107,607 shares. Moreover, Amg National National Bank has 0.14% invested in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH). Moreover, Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 113,187 shares.