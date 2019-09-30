$-0.01 EPS Expected for Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (TTS); Genpact LTD (G) Sentiment Is 1.79

Analysts expect Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) to report $-0.01 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 120.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. The stock increased 5.07% or $0.155 during the last trading session, reaching $3.21. About 332,093 shares traded. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has declined 68.98% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TTS News: 07/05/2018 – Tile Shop Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 14-15; 30/03/2018 – New Hex Weave series of geometric, woven-look mosaics delivers a range of looks from bold and contemporary to old-world style; 16/03/2018 – The Tile Shop introduces the Avenue and Décor collection of decorative, encaustic-look tiles; 08/05/2018 – The Tile Shop and Laura Ashley Partner to Launch Unique Splashback and Tile Collection; 03/04/2018 – West Allis, Wl The Tile Shop gets a makeover with new vignettes, more design space and energy-efficient lighting; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Management Exits Position in Tile Shop; 19/04/2018 – Tile Shop Holdings 1Q Gross Margin 70.3%; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – REITERATES ITS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED ANNUAL OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINED 6.8%; 20/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Celldex Therapeutics, McDermott International, Briggs & Stratton, Tile Shop Hldgs, Esse

Genpact LTD (G) investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 145 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 81 sold and reduced their holdings in Genpact LTD. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 166.08 million shares, up from 164.79 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Genpact LTD in top ten equity positions was flat from 7 to 7 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 62 Increased: 100 New Position: 45.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.27 billion. The firm offers finance and accounting services, including accounts payable comprising document management, invoice processing, approval, resolution management, and T&E processing; order to cash services, such as customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services consisting of accounting, closing and reporting, treasury, tax, and product cost accounting services; enterprise performance management, including budgeting, forecasting, business performance reporting, and analytics; and enterprise risk and compliance services comprising SOX advisory, enterprise risk management, internal audit, FCPA, and IT risk management services. It has a 25.77 P/E ratio. It also provides analytics and research services; core industry operation services; business and enterprise risk consulting services; transformation services; and supply chain and procurement services, including direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services.

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 2.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.43 per share. G’s profit will be $83.82 million for 21.67 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.32% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $38.14. About 727,929 shares traded. Genpact Limited (G) has risen 31.43% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – Genpact Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 30/05/2018 – Warburg to Invest $1 Billion to Help Ex-Genpact Execs With Deals; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M; 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Rev $688.9M; 16/03/2018 – Genpact Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bain Capital Investors Llc holds 43.3% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited for 23.54 million shares. Dalton Investments Llc owns 697,660 shares or 12.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Junto Capital Management Lp has 4.64% invested in the company for 2.11 million shares. The Us-based Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc has invested 4.58% in the stock. Global Endowment Management Lp, a North Carolina-based fund reported 581,750 shares.

More notable recent Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Genpact Limited’s (NYSE:G) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Genpact (NYSE:G) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Genpact, Deloitte, and OneSource Virtual Launch Finance and Accounting Solution to Accelerate Digital Transformation with Workday Financial Management – PRNewswire” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There An Opportunity With Campbell Soup Company’s (NYSE:CPB) 28% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company has market cap of $163.43 million. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles; and marble, granite, quartz, sandstone, travertine, slate, and onyx tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brand names. It has a 64.2 P/E ratio. The firm also makes setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, and sealers under the Superior brand name.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 32.42 million shares or 2.21% more from 31.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd invested in 0% or 93,833 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt owns 0% invested in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) for 22,100 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 16,222 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 0% or 173,698 shares. Parkside Fin Financial Bank Tru has 194 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amer Intll owns 0% invested in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) for 29,198 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% or 213,197 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corp reported 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). 51,953 are held by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc. Citigroup stated it has 12,541 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio owns 21,800 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Vanguard Group stated it has 2.28M shares.