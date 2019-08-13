$0.01 EPS Expected for Terra Firma Capital (TII); TURKIYE IS BANKASI AS CL C ORDINARY SHAR (TYIBF) Shorts Down By 15.98%

Analysts expect Terra Firma Capital Corporation (CVE:TII) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 21.V_TII’s profit would be $578,983 giving it 15.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Terra Firma Capital Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 7.69% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6. About 68,225 shares traded or 109.26% up from the average. Terra Firma Capital Corporation (CVE:TII) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

TURKIYE IS BANKASI AS CL C ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:TYIBF) had a decrease of 15.98% in short interest. TYIBF’s SI was 27.66 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 15.98% from 32.92M shares previously. It closed at $1.09 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

TÃ¼rkiye Is Bankasi A.S. provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $. The firm offers corporate and commercial banking services, including project financing, operating and investment loans, deposit and cash management, credit cards, cheques and bills, foreign trade transactions and financing, letter of guarantees and credits, forfeiting, foreign currency trading, bill collections, payrolls, investment accounts, tax collections, and other banking services to large firms, SMEs, and other trading companies. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides retail banking services, such as deposits, consumer loans, overdraft accounts, credit cards, bill collections, remittances, foreign currency trading, safe-deposit boxes, insurance, tax collections, investment accounts, and other banking services; private banking services comprising various financial and cash management related services; and Internet and mobile banking services.

Terra Firma Capital Corporation, a real estate finance company, provides debt and equity solutions to the real estate industry primarily in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $34.74 million. It arranges financings for residential buildings and mixed-use properties, as well as land for residential and commercial development and construction projects. It has a 16.67 P/E ratio. The firm provides land loans, term mortgages, and mezzanine/subordinated debt financing.

