$-0.01 EPS Expected for STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (SSKN); Two Sigma Securities Has Cut By $2.88 Million Its Consolidated Edison (Call) (ED) Position

Analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. The stock increased 5.43% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.72. About 12,235 shares traded. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) has risen 33.98% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.98% the S&P500.

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased Consolidated Edison Inc (Call) (ED) stake by 54.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 34,300 shares as Consolidated Edison Inc (Call) (ED)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Two Sigma Securities Llc holds 28,200 shares with $2.39M value, down from 62,500 last quarter. Consolidated Edison Inc (Call) now has $28.55B valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $86.63. About 1.67 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers

Among 6 analysts covering Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Consolidated Edison had 15 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Evercore. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, February 12 report. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $85 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Monday, February 25 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe Rusling Inc owns 659 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 6,603 shares. 2,455 are owned by Acg Wealth. Rodgers Brothers stated it has 7,288 shares. 10,039 are owned by Johnson Inv Counsel. Barrett Asset Management Lc has 1,117 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 99,114 were reported by Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Llp. Stifel Corp reported 82,061 shares stake. 3,920 are held by Klingenstein Fields And Ltd. Symons Cap Inc owns 91,938 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Valley Advisers Inc owns 1,156 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 24,844 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.15% or 144,965 shares. Parkside State Bank &, Missouri-based fund reported 182 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 50 buys, and 0 insider sales for $156,590 activity. McAvoy John bought $5,218 worth of stock or 59 shares. $7,783 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D. 54 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $4,776 were bought by Cawley Timothy. On Sunday, March 31 OATES JOSEPH P bought $846 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 10 shares. Sanchez Robert also bought $2,283 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Thursday, February 28. HOGLUND ROBERT N had bought 29 shares worth $2,283. Moore Elizabeth D bought $4,687 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Sunday, June 30.

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased Freeport (NYSE:FCX) stake by 26,100 shares to 92,400 valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (SDY) stake by 11,172 shares and now owns 15,097 shares. Marvell Technology Group Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:MRVL) was raised too.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. The company has market cap of $82.33 million. The Company’s products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in December 2015.